Anthony Rizzo homers before Cubs bats lost in Gray shadow as winning streak ends

The fresh-start thing worked great for the Cubs on Tuesday night.

It was what came after the start that was their problem against the Rockies. As in not much of anything.

Anthony Rizzo’s ballyhooed return to the leadoff spot for the day Tuesday had the desired sudden impact of a leadoff home run in the first.

But just as suddenly, the Cubs’ bats went quiet against Rockies starter Jon Gray in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on a warm, humid night with a 16-mph wind blowing out at Wrigley Field.

“I don’t think the approach changes. I think maybe you grip your intensity a little bit harder, which is a negative in this game,” Rizzo said of the hitter-friendly wind conditions. “You see the wind blowing so much here that when it does blow out as hitters you’ve got to be ready to tell yourself to be more relaxed.”

The loss snapped the Cubs’ five-game winning streak and cost them sole possession of first place in the National League Central after just one day in that position.

The Brewers moved into a tie atop the division after beating the Reds Tuesday night.

Gray, the pitcher the Cubs passed over to take Kris Bryant No. 2 overall in the 2013 draft, retired nine straight after the Rizzo homer and gave up just two hits the rest of the way in his seven innings of work.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he liked how the Rizzo change worked.

“I felt good about it. We weren’t striking out [until late],” he said. “We were moving the ball. Gray got better game in progress. He got sharper.”

Gray’s only trouble late in his start came on a one-out triple into the right-field corner by Kyle Schwarber in the seventh inning, awakening the slumbering home crowd.

But Victor Caratini and Jason Heyward hit the snooze button with a strikeout and foul pop behind the plate to leave Schwarber standing at third.

The gem came just 11 days after the Cubs pounded Gray to beat the Rockies 16-5 in Colorado.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched well enough to win on most nights, allowing only four hits and pitching two outs deep into the eighth.

But three of the four hits were solo homers to the top three batters in the Rockies order, including Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl leading off the game during a first inning that had Hendricks visibly frustrated by ump Laz Diaz’s strike zone.

“After the inning I said, ‘Keep making those pitches; they’re going to come back to you,’ ” Maddon said. “ ‘I just think you may have ambushed the umpire early on in the game.’ ”

After Nolan Arenado’s leadoff homer in the fourth, Hendricks retired 14 of the next 15 before he walked Blackmon with two out in the eighth and was replaced by lefty Justin Wilson.

Hendricks pitched with a man in scoring position only once all night, after Blackmon’s leadoff walk in the sixth and a one-out stolen base.

Blackmon’s homer leading off the game snapped the Cub rotation’s streak of 33 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run – the longest streak in the majors since the Nationals went 47 1/3 innings in 2015.

The Cubs’ five consecutive starts without an earned run marked the longest streak for the franchise since another five-gamer 106 years ago.

But the problem on this night obviously was not pitching.

Rizzo’s fourth career leadoff homer in 15 starts in the top spot notwithstanding, the Cubs continued to sputter at the plate since the start of the homestand.

It was their seventh consecutive game scoring three or fewer runs – the first time in the last six of those that it cost them a game.

Maddon said Rizzo will move back down to the middle of the order Wednesday against left-hander Tyler Anderson.