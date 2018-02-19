Anthony Rizzo calls vigil speech ‘hardest thing I ever had to do’

After spending time consoling family and friends affected by the Florida school shooting, Anthony Rizzo returned Monday to Cubs’ camp in Meza, Arizona.

Rizzo, an alum of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, delivered a heartfelt speech Thursday to the Parkland community at a vigil.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to do, just going back,” Rizzo said. “You don’t know what to say. There’s nothing you can say. You’ve just got to be there for people in these times. There’s really nothing you can say and nothing you can do but be there and show them you care for them and you’re there for them.

“My first instinct was just kind of numb. I felt helpless here. That’s where I grew up. I got in trouble there; I succeeded there; I learned to be who I am because of Parkland.”

Moments after the shooting, the Cubs first baseman tweeted there needs to be change. After making the trip back to Parkland, he sounds confident there will be.

“For them to be outspoken about it shows that they’re not just going to sit back and be another statistic,” Rizzo said of the Douglas students. “They really want to make a change.

“I can’t even sit up here with confidence and say this is going to be the last mass shooting because it probably won’t be. But hopefully this [students’ taking action] is one of the steps in the right direction.”

Rizzo: "Some type of change needs to happen for the better. Because I’m sure people in here have kids and no one feels very comfort on a daily basis sending their kid to a school and not knowing if they’re going to see them again.” — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 19, 2018

Rizzo’s agent lost a niece in the shooting. He and his brother played for Aaron Feis, the assistant football coach killed shielding students from gunfire.

“Every single one of my best friends in high school, we all have memories of Coach Feis,” Rizzo said. “For him to lay his life down like that and save kids, it just shows the type of person he is. I believe he has a daughter or son at home. He’s a true hero.

“You’ve got this monster coming in shooting up the school and he jumps in front of kids and saves their lives. It’s sad. But I hope he continues to be recognized for that.”

As tough as it was to address his community, Rizzo is glad he did.

“I’m happy I went home,” he said. “I really am. I’m happy I was there. I’m happy I got to speak to the community. … It’s just … it’s just… it’s just sad.”

Watch Rizzo’s speech below: