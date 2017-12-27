Barack Obama weighs in on Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate with Prince Harry
Former President Barack Obama might “love” LeBron James, but he told Britain’s Prince Harry that he’s team Michael Jordan.
Obama and the Prince sat down two weeks ago for a radio interview that aired Wednesday on BBC Radio 4. The two discussed everything from Obama’s presidency to social media to President Donald Trump’s policies.
The Prince then asked Obama a handful of questions during a rapid-fire segment.
Prince Harry asked him to decide between boxers or briefs (wouldn’t say), Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian (wouldn’t pick) and Harry or William (“William right now,” he said, prompting a chuckle). He also asked him to pick between Jordan and James.
Obama, who has never kept his fandom of the NBA and the Bulls a secret, responded without hesitation.
“Jordan,” he said. “Although I love LeBron. I’m a Chicago guy.”
You can listen to the full interview here.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney