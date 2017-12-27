Barack Obama weighs in on Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate with Prince Harry

Former President Barack Obama might “love” LeBron James, but he told Britain’s Prince Harry that he’s team Michael Jordan.

Obama and the Prince sat down two weeks ago for a radio interview that aired Wednesday on BBC Radio 4. The two discussed everything from Obama’s presidency to social media to President Donald Trump’s policies.

'Do I need a British accent?' @BarackObama is interviewed by Prince Harry for his guest edit of @BBCr4today. In this warm-up, the prince jokingly warns the ex-president he'll get "the face" if he pauses too long between answers #r4today pic.twitter.com/2887dGlJkG — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 17, 2017 Former President Barack Obama told Prince Harry that he thinks Michael Jordan is better than LeBron James. | The Obama Foundation/AFP Photo/Getty Images

The Prince then asked Obama a handful of questions during a rapid-fire segment.

Prince Harry asked him to decide between boxers or briefs (wouldn’t say), Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian (wouldn’t pick) and Harry or William (“William right now,” he said, prompting a chuckle). He also asked him to pick between Jordan and James.

Obama, who has never kept his fandom of the NBA and the Bulls a secret, responded without hesitation.

“Jordan,” he said. “Although I love LeBron. I’m a Chicago guy.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

