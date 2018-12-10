1.65 tons of fun: Was Bears’ ‘Santa’s Sleigh’ the heaviest formation ever?

With four defensive linemen and six offensive linemen on the field together for tackle Bradley Sowell’s “Santa Sleigh” touchdown, the Bears might have featured the heaviest “heavy” formation in NFL history.

“There’s a lot of beef out there,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

Try 3,292 pounds — or 1.65 tons.

The Bears used their starting offensive line, plus Sowell. Four defenders took the field — Akiem Hicks, who lined up at running back, plus Roy Robertson-Harris, Jonathan Bullard and Bilal Nichols.

Bears offensive tackle Bradley Sowell celebrates his touchdown Sunday| Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

The second-lightest player on the field, beside quarterback Mitch Trubisky, was Nichols, who is 290 pounds.

The Bears put the pass to their backup tackle in the playbook Friday. Nagy said the plan was to confuse the defensive quality control coach whose job is was to relay the Bears’ personnel change down to the field.

“Any advantage you can get, “ Nagy said. “And now you gotta be able to make sure it’s something that you feel like you can be worthwhile and not foolish.”