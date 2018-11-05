Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 9 at Bills

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 41-9 blowout win against the Bills at New Era Field:

Good week

Inside linebacker finished with 13 tackles, leading the team for the second time this season. The rookie seemed to be everywhere — including on Eddie Jackson’s 65-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the pivotal second quarter.

Smith rushed the quarterback before turning around and sprinting to the left sideline. He hit tight end Jason Croom, who fumbled.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith brings down Bills running back LeSean McCoy on Sunday. | Adrian Kraus/AP photo

“It was pretty much a dialed up blitz, so I blitzed and the ball was thrown, so I came out of the pile and just started chasing the ball,” Smith said. “Good things happen when you run to the ball. It was a helluva play by Eddie.”

Bad week

Kevin White gets the nod, even though he didn’t play.

Actually, that’s the point.

The Bears’ former first-round pick was a healthy scratch Sunday for the first time in his career. Coach Matt Nagy was clear Sunday afternoon that his benching wasn’t a result of health or discipline, but, rather, poor play. While he said White could be on the active roster again soon, it’s telling that he was inactive despite lead receiver Allen Robinson also sitting out.

It’s no secret that White, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, isn’t in the Bears’ long-term plans. But he appears to be left out of their short-term goals, too.

Best week

Pick your favorite stat about Jackson after he returned Croom’s fumble 65 yards for a score midway through the second quarter: