No holding back: LB Nick Kwiatkoski proving he belongs with Bears’ No. 1 defense

BOURBONNAIS – If inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski did what he did during Saturday’s practice in an actual game, he’d be the toast of the town.

He read the play and the eyes of the quarterback — in this case, Mitch Trubisky’s. Locked in, Kwiatkoski leapt at Trubisky’s throw, tipped the ball to himself for an interception and then raced into the end zone.

In an actual game, it was a highlight-reel pick-six. For now, it’s another sign of how well Kwiatkoski fits in the middle of Vic Fangio’s defense. He intercepted Trubisky in similar fashion earlier in camp.

“For me, I just want to take advantage of the opportunity and come out and get better each day,” Kwiatkoski said.

Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. (AP)

Rookie Roquan Smith’s contract holdout and veteran Danny Trevathan’s ailing hamstring shouldn’t minimize Kwiatkoski’s impressive training camp. The Bears don’t view Kwiatkoski, a fourth-round selection in 2016, as the third wheel in their inside-linebacker competition. He’s been in charge of the first-team defense since the first day of camp.

“I don’t necessarily know if he’s No. 3,” coach Matt Nagy said. “You say that, but I told you this at the beginning: ‘You’ve got to earn your spot.’

” ‘Kwit,’ right now, is playing really well. You saw the pick [Saturday] that he had. He’s thumping people in the run game. I love his mentality.”

Kwiatkoski has seemingly found his voice in his third season. He’s comfortable being in command of the calls and signals of Fangio’s defense. Throughout camp, he’s maintained order against Nagy’s multi-look offense.

“It’s just getting that experience,” Kwiatkoski said. “Getting the repetitions, it builds confidence.”

Overall, Kwiatkoski’s pairing with John Timu not has only proven to be functional but also quite encouraging, considering the defense’s success overall against Nagy’s offense. Timu is more than a capable reserve and special-teams stalwart.

“I don’t look at is as I’m a starter,” Timu said. “I’m just filling in for D.T. for when he gets back. It’s more of a fill-in role.

“But at the same time, I’m just taking advantage of the opportunities, to be able to go against the 1s, work on my technique and master it with the best guys out there. It does feel good, but I’m still remaining humble.”

Kwiatkoski is, too. He smiles and shrugs off his big plays in Bourbonnais.

“It’s early in camp,” he said. “I’ve been through a couple camps now, and you never know what can happen.”

But Kwiatkoski is giving the Bears what the want – true competition for Smith and Trevathan. He’s winning right now, too.

“He didn’t blink when we drafted Roquan,” Nagy said. “He stepped right on in there and put the horse blinders on and went after it. … I’m excited for him; I’m proud of him.”

