Bears ‘have a lot of faith’ in Adam Shaheen, despite 1 catch this year

Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was asked Wednesday what rookie tight end Adam Shaheen had to do to get involved in the passing game.

“Um, we don’t need to run the ball 50 times and only call 17 passes,” Loggains said. “That’s a big part of it.”

The Bears are going to increase Shaheen’s role, he vowed. He has only one catch this season — a two-yard touchdown — but played a career-high 19 snaps in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win against the Ravens.

“I don’t know if we target anyone outside Tarik (Cohen) a lot … ” Loggains said. “We have a lot of faith in Adam as a player.”