Bears ‘have a lot of faith’ in Adam Shaheen, despite 1 catch this year

Bears 10/18/2017, 04:46pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was asked Wednesday what rookie tight end Adam Shaheen had to do to get involved in the passing game.

“Um, we don’t need to run the ball 50 times and only call 17 passes,” Loggains said. “That’s a big part of it.”

The Bears are going to increase Shaheen’s role, he vowed. He has only one catch this season — a two-yard touchdown — but played a career-high 19 snaps in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win against the Ravens.

“I don’t know if we target anyone outside Tarik (Cohen) a lot … ” Loggains said. “We have a lot of faith in Adam as a player.”

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen runs during the fourth preseasong ame. (AP)

Previously from Sports

The Bobby Portis punch was a result of more dysfunction in leadership
Kris Bryant admits Cubs are 'tired.' Sadly, the whole world can tell
Kyle Fuller becoming a difference-maker for solid Bears defense