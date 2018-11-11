Doink! Doink! Doink! Doink! Bears K Cody Parkey hits upright 4 times

Cody Parkey has hit the upright four times during Sunday’s home game against the Lions.

Yes, four.

The Bears kicker hit the right upright on his first extra point try in the first quarter. After he made his second try, he hit the left upright on his third attempt.

In the third quarter, he hit the right upright on two separate field goal attempts — a 41-yarder and, two-and-a-half minutes later, a 34-yarder. After the latter, Bears teammates Mitch Trubisky, Jordan Howard and DeAndre Houston-Carson found him on the sideline to offer support.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal in the third quarter. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Parkey didn’t get any love from a bank. All four kicks bounced back toward the field of play, and were misses.

He hit the upright FOUR TIMES in one game. 📺: FOX #DETvsCHIpic.twitter.com/2dy6TNYByT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 11, 2018

The Bears guaranteed Parkey $9 million this offseason when they signed him to a four-year, $15 million deal. That makes him unlikely to be cut.

Cody Parkey is having a tough day. Yes. But watch how his TEAMMATES come to his support afterwards. A testament to the camaraderie amongst this team. pic.twitter.com/ZsuZWt0BWF — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr) November 11, 2018

Entering Sunday, he’s made all 28 extra point attempts but missed three of 16 field goals, including a 53-yarder in overtime that would have beaten the Dolphins. The Bears eventually lost to Miami.

Thursday, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor dismissed the idea that his kicker should be practicing at Soldier Field during the week to better master its tricky wind.

“Going down to Soldier Field, obviously it’s not as accessible just to pop right down there with the traffic and then get back for practice,” he said. “The good thing is, he’s been a pro who has been in a lot of stadiums. He struck the ball really well last week We want him to continue to do that this week. [Wednesday] was a windy day— as windy as you can get out on the field. And he kicked real well. I think he’s homing that in in his ball strike. But each day is different, so he has to stay the course. And whatever that day brings, we’ve got to accept it and go with it.”