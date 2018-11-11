Bears top Lions 34-22 for first NFC North win in more than two years

The Bears scored touchdowns on their first four drives and survived a nightmare game from kicker Cody Parkey to cruise past the Lions 34-22 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

It marked the Bears’ first NFC North win since Halloween night of 2016 — two days before the Cubs won the World Series. It was a stress-free start to the first-place Bears’ three-game, 12-day gauntlet, in which they play the Vikings next Sunday and the Lions again on Thanksgiving.

Credit quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who played maybe his second-best half of the season to start the game. The Bears scored a touchdown on each of their first four offensive drives for the first time since 1993. Their fifth drive ended when the clock expired on the first half.

By the time the Bears jogged to the locker room for halftime, Trubisky had a perfect 158.3 passer rating at halftime, having thrown two touchdowns and run for one more. He finished 23-for-30 for 355 yards, three scores, no interceptions and one sack. His passer rating: 148.6.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky carries the ball Sunday. | Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Parkey, however, had a decidedly worse day. He hit the upright on four different kicks — two extra points and two field goals — before the end of the third quarter. All four were misses, and he was booed by the home crowd for each one.

After missing two games with a groin injury, receiver Allen Robinson made his return known quickly. His 35-yard reception on the Bears’ first drive gave them the ball at the Lions’ 3. Tarik Cohen scored on a run on the next play.

Robinson scored himself on the Bears’ second drive when, on third-and-15, Trubisky threw a dart down the right sideline that his veteran receiver caught for a 36-yard score.

Trubisky found rookie Anthony Miller for a 45-yard touchdown, but Parkey hit his upright for the second time in three tries — to go up 19-0. Cornerback Bryce Callahan picked off Matthew Stafford to give the Bears the ball at the 18. Four plays later, Trubisky ran four yards for a touchdown that put the Bears up 26-0.

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson scored just before the half, and kicker Matt Prater made a 52-yard field goal to cap the team’s first possession of the third quarter.

That’s when Parkey’s upright-hunting expanded from extra points to field goal tries. He hit the right upright on a 41-yard attempt and, two-and-a-half minutes later, the right upright again on a 34-yard try.

When the Bears scored their fifth touchdown — on Robinson’s 26-yard catch with about three minutes left in the third quarter — the crowd erupted in a roar when the public-address announcer said they were going for two. Trubisky converted it, too, on a two-yard pass to tight end Trey Burton.

The Bears have scored 206 points over their past six games, the franchise’s most in a six-game game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The 2006 team had 195.

Khalil Mack, who returned from a right ankle injury, had two sacks.

Not content to merely miss field goals, the Bears’ special teams unit contributed a particularly foolish gaffe to Sunday’s shenanigans. Midway through the fourth quarter, Miller lined up on the Bears’ “hands” team to try to recover a Lions onside kick try. When the ball came to Miller, he batted the ball out of bounds — which is a foul. The Lions kicked again, and recovered down 18. The Lions scored 1:09 on a Johnson touchdown reception, but fell short in their two-point conversion to trail by 12.

The Bears’ next two divisional games will go a long way toward deciding their success — and their turnaround. Under former coach John Fox, the Bears 3-15 in the NFC North.