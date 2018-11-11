Welcome back, Mack: Bears OLB Khalil Mack stars in return with two sacks

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack had no idea what was going on when a dance broke out in the Bears’ end zone following cornerback Prince Amukamara’s interception of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford at the three-yard line.

“If it was planned, I didn’t know anything about it,” Mack said. “I was down the field, turned, looked up and saw they started doing the jumping rope dance. So it was cool.”

That’s what happens when you miss two games in a row because of a sprained right ankle. The Bears’ defense not only planned out its celebrations for big plays without Mack, but used them after making those plays in victories against the Jets and especially the Bills.

“It was tough for me [sitting out], but it was cool coming back and getting another win,” Mack said after the Bears’ 34-22 win against the Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Bears OLB Khalil Mack celebrates a sack against the Lions. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In the long run, Mack’s two-week absence might be remembered as a beneficial experience. The Bears’ defense – one that ranked 10th overall last season – found its groove without him.

It didn’t need Mack to fluster Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold at Soldier Field or dominate the Bills on the road and score twice.

Amukamara said after Bears’ rout of the Bills that there was a running joke among defensive players that they were running out of ways to celebrate their takeaways and touchdowns this season.

For Mack, the defense’s success made sitting tolerable but it still felt unbearable.

“I don’t like to sit and watch,” Mack said. “I like to be out there with my guys. …

“Like I was telling [outside linebacker coach Brandon Staley], I got to play catch-up. I got to get to the quarterback as many times as I can.”

Mack did that twice against the Lions. On his second sack, Mack avoided a chip block by tight end Levine Toilolo and flattened left tackle Taylor Decker before taking down Stafford.

“It could have been three, four [sacks],” Mack said. “You know what I’m saying?”

It felt like that type of day. The Bears’ defense played well enough to handle Stafford (25-for-42, 274 yards, two interceptions, 74.9 passer rating), but it still could have been better. The Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter on Stafford’s passes to receiver Kenny Golladay and running back Kerryon Johnson.

Still, it was a defensive performance full of big plays.

Amukamara had his interception and forced a fumble that was recovered by safety Adrian Amos in the third quarter. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd made his first sack season this season, while rookie defensive tackle Bilal Nichols had one of his own. Nickel back Bryce Callahan had an interception and a sack. And linebacker Roquan Smith led the Bears in tackles for the second game in a row with 10, which included a sack on a blitz.

“Our defense becomes better when [Mack’s] in there but our defense is pretty good when he’s not in there,” coach Matt Nagy said. “The biggest question coming into this game was how was he going to hold up health-wise, and it seemed like he did pretty well.”

That he did.

Mack celebrated his first sack against the Lions, which came against right tackle Rick Wagner, by playing the air guitar.

“I felt like I was listening to some Guns N’ Roses,” said Mack, who also tackled Johnson and Nick Bellore for no gains on runs. “I was pumping it up a little bit.”

After his second sack – devastating display of athleticism and power right through Decker, the 16th overall pick in 2016 – Mack appeared to do a cartwheel.

“That was a little bit of momentum, not knowing what to do,” Mack said.

The next time he should ask Amukamara or another defensive teammate what to do. They’ve been planning celebrations for weeks.