Bears rookie Roquan Smith limited in practice again with hamstring tightness

Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith participated minimally in practice Wednesday night at Vernon Hills High School, as the Bears continue to be “precautionary” with the left hamstring tightness he initially suffered in practice Tuesday.

Smith participated in warm-ups and position drills that opened the practice, but spent the rest of the night — including the 7-on-7 and team portions — on the sideline. Smith has had three full practices since ending a 29-day contract holdout Aug. 13.

“Pretty much the same thing, just precautionary,” coach Matt Nagy said. “[Not] better or worse. We just don’t want to be dumb. We want to be smart.”

Smith’s inactivity Wednesday makes it less likely that he’ll make his anticipated Bears debut against the Chiefs in a preseason game Saturday at noon at Soldier Field.

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith (58, at the Bears practice at the Broncos facility in Englewood, Colo. last week) was limited in practice Wednesday night at Vernon Hills High School because of left hamstring tightness. | David Zalubowski/AP photo

“Probably. Just because he’s not out here running around 100 percent,” Nagy said. “That’s probably a fair statement.”

Houston-Carson out

As it turns out, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson suffered a broken right forearm in the preseason game against the Broncos last Saturday.

“He continued to play a little bit [after suffering the injury], which shows his toughness,” Nagy said.

Injury list

Defensive end Akiem Hicks did not practice Wednesday night because of knee soreness. Hicks did not play against the Broncos when the knee issue flared up and has not practiced since.

The Bears are continuing to seek additional medical opinions on Adam Shaheen’s sprained ankle and sprained foot, Nagy said.

Guard Kyle Long was rested. Also not practicing were cornerback Bryce Callahan (precautionary), outside linebackers Aaron Lynch (hamstring) and Leonard Floyd (broken hand), tight end Dion Sims (concussion), cornerback Marcus Cooper (undisclosed), wide receiver Tanner Gentry (undisclosed), guard Brandon Greene (undisclosed), linebacker Josh Woods (finger) and cornerback Rashard Fant (undisclosed).

Gabriel back

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel returned to practice on a limited basis. He’s been out with a foot injury since Aug. 5.

“We’re coming back in increments with him,” Nagy said. “His biggest thing is just the pain of what he’s going through, and it’s been getting better and better each day. As long as we keep that controlled, I think you saw out there today he’s such a quick player. He’s smart, he’s a veteran — there’s a calmness when he gets in the huddle. So, it’s nice to have him back out there.”

The Best of Times

Practicing at Vernon Hills brought back fond memories for Nagy — just 10 years ago, he was the offensive coordinator at Palmyra (Pa.) High School.

“How crazy is that?” Nagy said. “You do kind of sometimes remind yourself of how things go and how quickly it can happen. Coming from Pennsylvania, I’ve always been a high school football guy — the Friday night lights, the community I’m from [Manheim, Pa.] is real big into it. It’s good memories. You have a smile on your face.”