NFL Draft 2018: Translating 5 things GM Ryan Pace said about Bears’ plans

It’s lying season.

Or, as Bears general manager said before dancing through a 15-minute press conference Tuesday, “a somewhat difficult time of year to talk.”

With the draft looming Thursday, here’s how translate five things Pace said about what the Bears need, what he values and where the team could turn:

He’s got eight names

Bears GM Ryan Pace has an opportunity to add talent Thursday. (Getty Images)

Pace’s “cloud” of first-round pick candidates runs eight deep — and doesn’t include a quarterback.

Rather, he hopes that four passers are taken in the seven picks ahead of the Bears’ No. 8 overall selection.

“There’s a lot of variables that are going to take place in front of us that are going to dictate who’s going to be there,” he said. “And we’re excited if any one of those eight names are there.”

Pace wouldn’t list the names, but the list undoubtedly includes Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, N.C. State outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith and Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Other possibilities include Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, Florida State safety Derwin James and UT-San Antonio outside linebacker Marcus Davenport.

He’s not afraid to trade

The last two years, Pace has traded up in the first round — moving two spots to draft Leonard Floyd and one to take Mitch Trubisky. He’s traded down in the second round both years, too, trying to make up for the lost assets.

He could do it again.

“I think when we identify a guy that we like, and there’s unified vision in the building of a player that we want, I don’t think we’re ever afraid to go up and get that guy,” he said. “I’d rather do that and assure we get that guy than, he goes right before you and everybody walks out of the draft room, you know, a little bit disappointed.”

Part of his “cloud” is figuring out which players he’d be willing to trade up for — and at what cost. Chubb, the clear-cut top edge rusher in a thin class, could fit that bill if he falls down to No. 6 overall, where the Colts are drafting.

Or Pace could be the one trading back. If four quarterbacks are picked early, the Bears could, in theory, land someone from their eight-player “cloud” by drafting as low as No. 12, a pick the Bills are shopping.

The Bears don’t have a third-round pick this year as a result of the Trubisky trade, and would like to add one somehow.

“In a perfect world, if we could move around in the draft to get another third-round pick, that’d be beneficial,” Pace said.

He needs a pass rusher

Pace stressed that a healthy Leonard Floyd, who didn’t participate in last week’s minicamp, will be “a significant piece for us.” Asked about his pass rush, Pace mentioned Aaron Lynch and Sam Acho — who combined for only 6 ½ sacks over the past two seasons — before, having run out of positives, he began to list defensive linemen.

One year after drafting only one defensive player, safety Eddie Jackson, the Bears need young talent on that side of the ball. Chubb, Edmunds and Davenport could all help him rush the passer.

Pace said Edmunds can play both inside and outside linebacker immediately in the NFL. He doesn’t turn 20 until next week, and has one of the highest ceilings — and lowest floors — in the draft.

“Some of these players are 20 years old — you see a lot of physical traits and talent, and you’re projecting how much better they can get,” Pace said, speaking generally. “That’s part of the art of doing this.”

Coaches are lobbying

Matt Nagy’s coaching staff features former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, as well as running backs coach Charles London, who coached Penn State running backs from 2012-2013.

“We’ve got guys that have just come straight from the college background obviously and they have intimate knowledge of all these players,” Pace said. “Players on their own teams, players they know through friends in the industry. Players they know going back to high school that they’ve recruited. So that’s been really valuable for us, kind of tapping into that.”

Hiestand, of course, mentored Nelson, one of the top prospect guards in league history. Pace said only that the Bears “know a lot about him.”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio — who coached one college season, eight years ago —has done some lobbying of his own.

“Vic just comes down and champions the defensive players all the time … ” Pace said. “Vic looks at a ton of players. He’s got opinions on every one of them. He’s got convictions on every one of them.”

He feels more comfortable

Entering his fourth draft, Pace has a better feel for the process — how to digest 10 or 12 reports on each player, which of his scouts grade more generously than others, and sensing when to trade.

The last three years have taught him to be bold, too. One year after trading to snag his franchise quarterback — drawing criticism in some league circles — Pace will use that experience to decide if he needs to make another big splash.

“Make a move if you need to make a move,” he said. “And that can go the other way, too. …

“I think not being afraid to move around in the draft — and use that to your advantage.”