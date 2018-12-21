Bears S Eddie Jackson, OLB Aaron Lynch doubtful for 49ers game

Eddie Jackson celebrates his touchdown against the Lions. | Leon Halip/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson doesn’t figure to face the 49ers on Sunday.

On Friday, the Bears ruled their Pro Bowl safety doubtful for Sunday’s game. Jackson, who sprained his ankle after intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, did not participate in practice all week.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who sprained his right elbow in the same game, was also ruled doubtful.

Deon Bush is expected to start in Jackson’s place. He hasn’t started a game since 2016.

Akiem Hicks returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness. Fellow defensive lineman Bilal Nichols was limited because the team was on turf, but is expected to play.