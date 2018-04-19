Bears to sign WR Marlon Brown

The Bears are signing former Ravens receiver Marlon Brown after he tried over for the team over its three-day minicamp.

From 2013-15, Brown caught 87 passes for 891 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season was his first — he caught 49 passes for 524 yards and seven scores.

Brown offers another depth piece to a Bears receiver group that needs help. The Bears declined to match the Saints’ offer sheet to Cam Meredith last week.

“The depth right now could improve — that’s the obvious answer,” coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday. “But again, you have guys in this room, you say today there are guys who are there and you don’t want to slight them. You have to give them every opportunity.”

The Bears are signing receiver Marlon Brown. (AP)

Brown, who turns 27 next week, is 6-5, 216 pounds.