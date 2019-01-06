Bears’ season ended with no help from TE Trey Burton or Pro Bowl S Eddie Jackson

When Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson tested his right ankle hours before Sunday’s game, there was one question coaches said he had to answer: could he play man coverage with it?

Jackson realized he couldn’t.

“I didn’t want to go up there and not be able to perform to the level that I can, that I know I can,” Jackson said. “That was just the biggest thing: don’t go out there and try to be a superhero, and you can’t perform, and you hurt the team, giving up big plays and stuff like that.”

Jackson, who suffered a high right ankle sprain returning an Aaron Rodgers interception three weeks ago, didn’t play Sunday. He was active, though, in case of emergency — and because the Bears had an extra roster spot.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson was active Sunday but didn't play. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

The reason: in one of the strangest turns of the season, tight end Trey Burton was held out of the game. Coach Matt Nagy said the former Eagles Super Bowl hero woke up at 5 a.m. Saturday feeling pain in his groin. Nagy said there was no one incident, Friday or otherwise, that logically lead to the pain.

The team examined Burton, conducted tests and finally reported him as questionable on Saturday night. He was inactive Sunday.

“It crushed him,” Nagy said. “It absolutely crushed him. I just saw him in there. He feels bad, because he feels like he wasn’t there for his guys. How ironic, just crazy-ironic, that it was against Philadelphia.”