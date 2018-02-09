Beyoncé’s biggest fan Shaquille O’Neal lip-syncs Queen B once again

Shaquille O'Neal claims that he is Beyonce's No. 1 fan. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Shaquille O’Neal is back at it again.

Shaq, who calls himself “Beyoncé’s biggest fan literally,” shared another video of himself passionately lip-syncing one of Queen B’s songs. This time it was “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

As For the Win points out, no one is phased by Shaq’s shenanigans in the video he posted on Instagram Friday. And the 7-foot-1 goofball nailed his performance.

“I rather be blind then to not sing my favorite artist Beyoncé song,” Shaq wrote in the video’s caption.

Watch it for yourself:

This isn’t the first time Shaq has posted a video of him jamming out to Beyoncé. In 2016, Shaq wished Beyoncé good vibes before the Grammys and accompanied the tweet with his version of “All Night.”

Dear Beyoncé this and HALO is my jam. I hope you win all the GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/cEgGDI3fzP — SHAQ (@SHAQ) December 9, 2016

Rock on, Shaq. And please, never change.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney