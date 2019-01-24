Blackhawks acquire F Dominik Kubalik in trade with Kings

The Blackhawks traded for Kings prospect Dominik Kubalik this afternoon, giving up a fifth-round pick. He’s playing in Switzerland and will finish the season there.

Kubalik is a 23-year-old forward the Kings drafted in the seventh round in 2013 and has not made it to the NHL. He leads the National League in points with 43 on 18 goals and 25 assists.

With the trade deadline a little over a month away. the Hawks have been mostly quiet this season. They picked up forward Drake Caggiula from the Oilers, playing him on their top line, and former Tampa Bay defenseman Slater Koekkoek in the past month.

In late November, the Hawks sent Nick Schmaltz to Arizona for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini.

Stan Bowman keeps making subtle trades as he tries to rebuild the Hawks. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

The team is on its midseason break for the All-Star Game and their bye and resumes Feb. 1 at Buffalo.