Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford: ‘I am not at 100 percent yet’

Since the end of the dismal 2017-18 season, a year of promise that was derailed by Corey Crawford’s head injury in late December, the Blackhawks have steadfastly said they expect their star goaltender to be back in time for training camp and the start of the season. General manager Stan Bowman said it. Joel Quenneville said it. And they both have reaffirmed that belief over the summer.

Crawford isn’t quite so certain.

“That’s hard to say right now, but it’s very possible,” Crawford said Friday in his first public comments since an ill-fated morning skate in Arizona on Feb. 12. “We’ve come a long way in the last couple months, and there’s a really good chance that could happen.”

Moments before he spoke on Friday, Quenneville said he expects that Crawford will be his starting goaltender on opening night. Crawford is still optimistic, but he sounded significantly more cautious about it than management.

Crawford, appearing at the Hawks convention at the downtown Hilton, said he’s feeling “pretty good right now, [but] I am not at 100 percent yet.”

Asked if he had any doubts that he could be the player he was before the injury after so much time off, Crawford said he had none.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Crawford said. “But I’ll be back.”

On that one, he and Quenneville were very much on the same page: “We believe in Crow and he’s excited about getting ready and being the same player.”

Crawford hasn’t been on the ice since the trip to Arizona, and while he declined to go into the specifics of the injury or his off-ice workouts, he said “treatments are going well and we’re making small steps.”

Asked if the trip to Arizona was a mistake, and if he maybe pushed too hard, Crawford demurred.

“The training staff has done a great job to move me along the process, and we tried that to see where I was at, and it didn’t work out,” he said. “I would have liked to come back at that time or even before that, but it really wasn’t in the cards to do that. It wasn’t smart I think to do that and maybe create something worse.”