Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford slumping, without much help from his friends

RALEIGH, N.C. — For a while during the second period of Saturday’s 4-0 defeat in Philadelphia, Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford was a one-man team. He stoned the Flyers’ Wayne Simmonds with a great save. He slammed the door on Travis Konecny on a breakaway.

Frankly, it was an act we’d seen more than once since Crawford’s Oct. 18 return to action following a nearly 10-month layoff as he dealt with the aftereffects of a concussion.

But Crawford’s bottom-line results have been too poor lately to continue to separate him from the subjects of the Hawks’ season-long defensive breakdowns and their seemingly team-wide inability to put together a complete game.

Speaking of which, it turns out there are 60 regulation minutes in an NHL game. Who knew? We’ve learned this because virtually everyone on the Hawks with the gift of speech has been working “60 minutes” into every other sentence.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford is struggling. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Most of the comments are in the context of maintaining core defensive principles for the full game, or keeping the pressure turned up in the offensive zone, or not letting up the intensity even after mistakes happen.

All of those areas have been problematic. Of course, it could be more about the Hawks’ overall talent level and the construction of the roster than it is about effort and mental toughness.

But Crawford’s own play may be ebbing and flowing, too, and that would be a serious concern given how crucial his performance is to this team’s shot at winning any game, let alone enough of them to make some noise.

In his first four games this season, Crawford stopped 106 of 112 shots for a save percentage of .946. In his five since — all losses, as the Hawks flail through an 0-6-1 stretch entering Monday’s game here against the Hurricanes — he has saved only 141 of 162 (.870).

The team around him may be a shell of what the Hawks were during their heyday, but Crawford has authored some sketchy stretches, too.

“We could give more,” he said. “You could always give more. [But] it’s not a case of we’re not working. I don’t know. Maybe try to work a little smarter?

“To ask me what the answer is, I don’t know. Just some mistakes in key points in the game. I’m not coming up with big saves in key points of the game. There’s a few things that are just coming together now that are losing hockey games.”

Cam Ward wasn’t a world beater as the Hawks got out to a 3-0-2 start without Crawford — all five games coming in overtime — but it might be a good time for him to take a turn in goal, and not just because he played the first 13 seasons of his career with the Hurricanes. Happy homecoming aside, a fresh look really couldn’t hurt at the moment.

The last-place Hawks’ winless streak would’ve been stressful enough without the sudden firing of longtime coach Joel Quenneville. Two games into the Jeremy Colliton era, things appear to be kind of a blur for everyone.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but it seems like there’s always tough stretches in a season,” Crawford said. “We’ve just got to dig ourselves out of it.”