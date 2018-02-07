Blackhawks in need of a miracle, but have offered little reason to believe

Of all the reasons Connor Murphy was excited to be traded to the Blackhawks last year, the near certainty of playing hockey in the spring was at the top of the list. After four years of irrelevance in Arizona, Murphy was finally going to get to experience playoff hockey.

“It’s the hardest part about losing,” Murphy said. “I thought about it a couple days ago, about where I’ve been the last three or four years in April, sitting at home — that worst feeling in your gut, that anxiety, and that embarrassment of not being in the playoffs ever. … The reason why you play is to make the playoffs and to go for deep runs and to try to win the Stanley Cup. So to not be able to do that is an embarrassing feeling, and it’s hard. There are a lot of guys that have battled their whole career and never won, and that’s the one thing that hurts the most, is not winning. It’s not about just being in the NHL, or the money, or anything like that. It’s all about winning and trying to accomplish your dreams.”

Well, barring a miracle over the last two months of the season, Murphy is going to have to wait until next year to get his chance. After losing three straight games — the last two in gut-wrenching fashion to a Flames squad that’s also battling for positioning — the Hawks are a whopping seven points out of the second wild card, with three teams ahead of them outside of the playoff picture. According to hockey-reference.com’s model, the Hawks have a 10.3 percent chance of making the playoffs — and a 0.1 percent chance of winning a fourth Stanley Cup in nine seasons.

At the All-Star Game in Tampa, Patrick Kane said the Hawks probably needed to go 23-10 over their last 33 games to make the playoffs. Having gone 1-2-1 since the All-Star break, that means the Hawks have to win about 22 of their last 29 games, starting with Dallas on Thursday and Minnesota on Saturday (the two teams currently in the two wild-card spots).

Patrick Kane is the only member of the Blackhawks' core who has been producing on a consistent basis this season. (Getty Images)

Given the team’s body of work so far this season, it’s a near impossibility.

“You’ve got to win one game,” Kane said when asked if the Hawks had such a run in them. “I think that’s where we’re at right now. Win one game, win the game [Thursday], get some confidence and try to build off that. We can’t look at trying to put together five or six in a row. That’s just going to go against you negatively. Win the game [Thursday] and see what happens.”

So many things have to happen for the Hawks to pull off the improbable.

— Murphy said they have to regain their home-ice advantage. They’ve lost five straight at home and are a middling 12-10-3 at the United Center this season. They have 15 home games left.

— Jonathan Toews pointed out that the power play could still make a difference. The Hawks are 29th in the league at 15.5 percent. If they were a middle-of-the-pack team at 20 or 21 percent, how many standings points could have been salvaged?

— Nick Schmaltz noted that the Hawks need some of their characteristically dominant performances. Even when they’ve played well, they’ve been allowing teams to hang around rather than put them away. That leads to come-from-ahead losses like the one Saturday in Calgary, and fluky late-game bad bounces like the one Tuesday against those same Flames.

— Joel Quenneville suggested that if Corey Crawford — who is taking a couple of planned days off the ice after skating four straight days — gets healthy enough to return, he could play every game down the stretch, as he did the last time the Hawks were in such dire straits at the end of the 2010-11 season.

— A little puck luck couldn’t hurt. The goaltender-interference challenge that overturned Ryan Hartman’s goal Tuesday night, and the phantom deflection by Johnny Gaudreau (he still hasn’t gotten credit for the goal, even after acknowledging he deflected Michael Stone’s shot) were hot topics after Wednesday’s practice.

— And, of course, the big names have to start earning their money and producing.

“When we assess everybody’s performance this year, I don’t think anybody’s exceeded expectations, or come close to it, especially the top guys,” Quenneville said. “But that’s across the board this year. I don’t think anybody should be satisfied with where they’re at in their play.”

Certainly not with where they’re at in the standings, with the longest summer in a decade staring them in the face.

Do they have a miracle in them? It’s a lot to ask.

“I still think we’re capable of doing it,” Quenneville said.

It’s possible. But so far, they’ve given little reason for anyone else to believe.

