Blackhawks knock off Avs on Jonathan Toews’ overtime goal

Sure, it was nice when Jonathan Toews popped in the game-winning goal off a Patrick Kane feed nine seconds into overtime Tuesday night, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Winning is always better than losing.

But in the standings, it was largely inconsequential. Even a 16-game win streak to close out the season probably wouldn’t be enough to get the Hawks into the playoffs in the hyper-competitive Western Conference.

Still, there’s meaning in these games — and not just for fringe players such as J-F Berube, who made 33 saves as he auditions for a regular job next season. The urgency is still there, Toews said, to make sure this lost season isn’t a totally wasted one.

“We need to grow,” Toews said. “We need to learn from what we’ve been through. No better time than now. Don’t wait until the offseason, whenever that comes, or next year. We can all grow as players and look around and let the bumps in the road sink in, and just keep analyzing what we’ve got to do better. And try and apply that as soon as we can.”

Joel Quenneville protests a ruling that overturned a Brandon Saad goal late in the second period Tuesday night. (AP Photo)

The win over the Avs — who are fighting desperately for a playoff spot — was an encouraging one. The Hawks’ defense played much better after a disastrous three-game California swing, with Erik Gustafsson scoring early. Berube was terrific. Brandon Saad was a menace, even though his apparent go-ahead goal late in the second period was overturned after a lengthy review for a “distinct kicking motion.” The Hawks are now 4-1-0 in their last five home games, after losing seven straight at the United Center.

After the game, Joel Quenneville pointed to Toews’ fight with Ryan Kesler in Anaheim on Sunday as proof of a pulse.

“We want our team to be competitive,” he said. “Play hard, play the right way. Jonny sticking up for his teammates the other day was a great illustration of the passion that you need, regardless of where you are [in the standings].”

Gus money

Gustafsson went from an NHL regular to an afterthought. A year and a half later, he signed a two-year, one-way contract extension, carrying a $1.2-million cap hit. He wasn’t sure the day would ever come.

“Two more years,” he said with a smile. “I’m glad I signed here, and I love this city, I love this team, and I love the fans over here. I’m blessed. It’s fun.”

Gustafsson played 41 games with the Hawks during the 2015-16 season, but then was passed up on the organizational depth chart by young players such as Gustav Forsling and Jordan Oesterle, and veterans such as Brian Campbell and Cody Franson. But Gustafsson bided his time in Rockford and worked on his game. He had five goals and 25 assists in 68 games with the IceHogs last season, and three goals and 14 assists in 25 games this season before being called up in January.

He has two goals and four assists in 20 games with the Hawks this season.

Status Crow

Corey Crawford’s situation is “status quo,” according to Quenneville, and no news is bad news. Quenneville had said last Wednesday that he hoped Crawford, who’s been out since Christmas with a head injury, could get back on the ice after the Hawks returned from their California trip. But he said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the goalie will be on the ice in the next few days.

