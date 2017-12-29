Blackhawks place Artem Anisimov on injured reserve

Artem Anisimov will miss the last three games of the Blackhawks’ road trip with an upper-body injury. The veteran center was placed on injured reserve Friday after leaving Thursday’s 5-2 loss in Vancouver midway through the first period. Anisimov will be eligible to return next Friday at home against the Vegas Golden Knights, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready by then. Joel Quenneville only said Thursday night that the team’s second-leading goal-scorer will miss “some time.”

Already thin down the middle, the Hawks are even shakier without Anisimov. After Jonathan Toews, Nick Schmaltz and David Kampf are the only other natural centers on the roster, and Schmaltz has been better suited to the wing so far in his NHL career, and Kampf has played all of one NHL game. Tommy Wingels, Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza, all wingers by trade, have played center this season, as well. Rather than call up Tanner Kero from Rockford, the Hawks activated defenseman Cody Franson from injured reserve. He last played on Dec. 8.