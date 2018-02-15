Blackhawks recall goaltender J-F Berube, send Jeff Glass back to Rockford

Jeff Glass was a great story. Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, he wasn’t a good enough goaltender.

The Hawks sent Glass back to Rockford on Thursday, recalling J-F Berube to back up Anton Forsberg. Glass, a 32-year-old minor-league journeyman who spent seven years in the KHL, was called up after Christmas when Corey Crawford was injured (Berube was hurt at the time). He went 2-0-1 in his first three games and had some stellar outings, but gave up 10 goals in his last three appearances. In all, he went 3-6-3 with an .898 save percentage.

“I thought he did a great job for us,” center Nick Schmaltz said. “Really cool story, brought a little energy to our team. We obviously didn’t give him as much support as we’d like, but he made some really big saves in some big games and kept us in a lot of games.”

Berube made one appearance for the Hawks earlier this season, in relief of Forsberg at Washington on Dec. 6. He made 12 saves on 14 shots. In 22 career NHL games, he’s 6-4-3 with a .899 save percentage. He posted a .920 save percentage in 15 games with the IceHogs this season, returning from injury this past week.

J-F Berube will back up Anton Forsberg on Thursday night against the Ducks. (Getty Images)

“Our goaltending, with [Corey Crawford] out, for the longest stretch, did everything it could to get us points and keep us in games,” Joel Quenneville said. “Consistency is what we’re looking for. Recently, a few ordinary games, but for the most part, you have to say they did a good job for us.”

Hockey is for Everyone

The You Can Play project was founded in 2012 to combat homophobia in sports. As one of its initial financial backers and advisors, Hawks winger Tommy Wingels said the ultimate goal is a simple one.

“Just to get rid of the program,” he said. “I think when those issues are out of the game and out of the sport, there’s no need for that program anymore. It’s getting there. It’s on its way. And I think at some point, we will have an openly gay hockey player. I don’t know when that is, but we’re on the right path.”

Brendan Burke, the son of longtime general manager Brian Burke and the brother of NHL senior director of player safety Patrick Burke, was a student manager at Miami University when Wingels played there. He came out while at Miami, and his death in a car crash in 2010 eventually led to the formation of You Can Play to help, in Wingels’ words, “continue on his legacy.”

“It’s something that was talked a lot about at the time,” Wingels said. “I think it’s much more action now. We moved from talk to action, which is important. It’s something that I think everybody in this room and the entire NHL has accepted.”

Thursday is Hockey is for Everyone Night at the United Center. Aside from You Can Play and the Chicago Gay Hockey Association, the United Arab Emirates women’s national hockey team and the U.S. paralympic sled hockey team, among others, will be in attendance.

Roster report

Jan Rutta returned to the morning skate, but is still on injured reserve. Tomas Jurco, David Kampf and Erik Gustafsson will be healthy scratches. Corey Crawford did not skate on Thursday, and Quenneville still had no timetable for his return, only saying that he was “optimistic” that he’ll play at some point this season.

