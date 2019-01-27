From Mitch Trubisky to Roquan Smith, Brian Urlacher excited about Bears’ future

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks played Madden, the popular video game, in high school, Brian Urlacher was his guy.

“He was dominant on Madden by the way, especially in ‘06 and ‘07, that time,” Hicks said. “It’s been fun getting to know somebody of his status.”

Those years certainly were memorable ones for the Bears. Urlacher was in his prime. In January 2006, he was named the NFL defensive player of the year for his outstanding 2005 season.

The Bears then went 13-3 during the 2006 season, eventually losing to quarterback Peyton Manning and the Colts in Super Bowl 41 on Feb. 4, 2007.

NFL legends Brian Urlacher and Jim Kelly were captains for the Pro Bowl. | Gregory Payan/Associated Press

“That just tells me how old I am,” Urlacher said of Hicks playing with him in Madden. “It’s funny, though. If I had to [pick] someone to be on defense, I would be Akiem Hicks. That dude just wrecks shop.”

As a captain of the NFC team in the Pro Bowl, Urlacher caught himself reminiscing of the good ol’ days as he interacted with the Bears’ seven current Pro Bowl players: Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller, running back Tarik Cohen, left tackle Charles Leno Jr., center Cody Whitehair and quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The Bears are relevant again. They’re back. And for a few days in Florida, Urlacher was ecstatic to be part of that vibe.

“Just watching them at practice, so many of these guys — I’m talking about the Bears [players] — would fit in with our team,” Urlacher said. “Their personalities are great. They have fun. They take it serious but they all are having a good time. But Akiem especially would fit in with our defense because he has a greaaaaat time.”

One difference from Urlacher’s past Bears teams is that the current version has a quarterback that the entire organization believes in. Urlacher played with Jim Miller, Shane Matthews, Kordell Stewart, Craig Krenzel, Rex Grossman, Kyle Orton, Brian Griese and Jay Cutler.

There are more, too. It’s tough to remember them all. Sorry, Caleb Hanie.

Trubisky is different because of the hope and potential he represents for the Bears. Urlacher, the Hall of Fame linebacker and former Bears captain, sees a true franchise quarterback.

“We do have one,” he said. “Beyond the way he plays, I love the way he handles himself. You watch his interviews, and when they win, who does he give credit to? Everybody else. When they lose? He takes the heat. That’s a leader right there. Being a quarterback naturally, you’re a leader of the team. That’s the way it’s going to be — especially if you’re a good one. He takes that on. [He] puts it on his shoulders.”

It’s also how well Trubisky played in his first year under coach Matt Nagy.

“He threw the ball great this year,” Urlacher said. “His running ability is pretty damn good as well. But I think with him and Nagy together, they’re just going to keep getting better and better. It’s going to be a fun combination to watch.”

The Bears’ defense was fun to watch this season, too.

“The picks. The fumbles. The sacks,” Urlacher said. “And not just that, but they played hard.”

Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith was a part of that. He’s carrying on the same tradition that Urlacher was a part of in his 13 seasons with the Bears.

“He’s just going to get better and better as well,” Urlacher said.

Add it all up, and one of the greatest Bears players of all time is a fan again.

“I look forward to watching them play now,” Urlacher said. “What time do they play? What channel? My wife and I, we look for their games now. I couldn’t always say that in the last couple years.

“Now, just the whole excitement with coach Nagy and the players we have, it’s just that they’re fun to watch all the way around. The fan in me is excited about the future.”