Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen has hit the rookie wall and it’s hitting back

MINNEAPOLIS – Very little Lauri Markkanen has done the last year has looked rookie.

Dominating in EuroBasket 2017 for Finland over the summer, and then stepping onto an NBA court and quickly becoming offensive option No. 1 for the Bulls … it’s all looked too easy.

Until it doesn’t.

That’s where Markkanen was Saturday night following the 122-104 loss to Minnesota, for the first time this season admitting he was feeling the length of an NBA season, and for the first time admitting that his confidence was a bit staggered.

“Of course it’s frustrating, not making shots, but it is what it is,’’ Markkanen said. “It’s a struggle and I’ve got to work through it.

“Obviously it’s been a couple games now. It’s been a long season, I’m not denying that, but trying to work through it.’’

Not that it wasn’t expected.

The 20-year-old has not only started in 53 of the 59 Bulls regular-season games, but became a father for the first time three weeks ago, and then participated in the All-Star Weekend both on Friday and Saturday.

“He’s had a lot of really good games in the beginning and it’s never going to be a 100 percent season,’’ teammate Zach LaVine said of Markkanen. “There’s so many games you’re eventually going to run into a slump. I just think he needs to get to into a little rhythm and we need to help him with that too. Help him find easier shots on the floor or get to the free throw line, something like that.

“But he’s cool. We’re still going to tell him to shoot the ball every time.’’

Hopefully with better results.

Following the 1-for-8 shooting night against the Timberwolves, Markkanen is now 26-for-71 (37 percent) from the field since returning after the birth of his child, and even more alarming is 4-for-27 (15 percent) from three-point range.

All of this after a January in which the 7-footer shot 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range.

“He’s struggling right now with his confidence, there’s no question about it,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “As a shooter you’ve got to keep looking to be aggressive. Take the open ones and take the lid off the basket. It only takes one game to get that confidence back.’’

The other factor that Markkanen is dealing with that can’t be overlooked, however, is the LaVine Effect.

While LaVine was still rehabbing his injured left knee, Markkanen and Kris Dunn were building a strong chemistry together.

LaVine made his Bulls debut in mid-January, but didn’t start playing heavier minutes until February. Dunn is a play-maker first, while LaVine is a scorer first. Do the math.

Not only is Markkanen trying to find his own way right now, but also where he fits in with LaVine, who has averaged 18.3 shots per game since Feb. 3.

Then when LaVine and Markkanen are working a two-man game – whether it’s pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop – LaVine is not only more likely to look for his shot first, but is still seemingly getting comfortable on getting Markkanen the ball where the big man likes to be on the floor.

“I mean, yeah it’s different,’’ Markkanen said of the new look. “What did we play, 40 games [without LaVine]? So yeah, it’s not been too many games yet with all three of us together. Every game we have, every practice we have together I think we’re going to get better, so I wouldn’t be too worried about that.’’