Bulls big man Robin Lopez has his demands as the trade deadline approaches

Robin Lopez has a list of demands, especially with the trade deadline now staring the Bulls big man in the face.

Just not the type of demands that other NBA players around the league may have.

Heck, not even the type of demands Lopez should be having, considering all he’s sacrificed the past two seasons.

No, his demands are more about staying focused, putting the work in, demanding that his teammates do the same.

A demand to be shipped away from the 12-win circus that is Bulls basketball?

Still not in Lopez’s DNA.

“Maybe it’s been a little louder than in past seasons, but I’ve been on the block in years past,’’ Lopez said on Monday, when asked about the Thursday trade deadline. “It’s pretty much the same for me, where I just have to take it one day at a time.

“I’m not sure what the mindset for everyone is, but it feels like we’ve all been focused on our jobs. Whatever has gone on the past few seasons, we’ve always kept that mentality of being invested in one another as teammates. Whatever has gone on, off the floor, on the floor, we’ve found comfort with each other as teammates. There’s possibly a little bit of that going on right now, but nobody has come to me and [asked about trades]. We’re just getting on the floor and going to work.’’

Lopez has been a trade rumor since last season. Those whispers grew louder last month, right after Justin Holiday was sent to Memphis, and there was growing talk about Lopez headed out as well. Even Lopez admitted he felt like he would be the other shoe to drop.

The NBA market is fickle, however, and talks quieted around Lopez, and have stayed relatively quiet, according to a league source.

Meanwhile, all Lopez does – and has done since last season – is go out and do whatever’s asked of him. Come off the bench, start, not play at all for tanking purposes, whatever, and with no questions asked.

“That sacrifice has always been a part of my game,’’ Lopez said. “I played with [twin brother] Brook and Quincy Pondexter on my high school team, so I’m used to trying to help out others on the floor. That’s the role I’ve embraced and have grown to enjoy.’’

But for how much longer? Lopez is 30 years old, and has only seen the postseason four times in his career. At what point does he make it about himself?

“I’ve played a little bit in May and June … not June so much, but May,’’ Lopez said. “It’s been a little bit. I’ve always been the guy on the floor trying to help everybody else out. That’s how my whole career has been, going down to Little Hoopsters in pee-wee basketball, so I really just embrace that.’’

What will be interesting, however, is if the Bulls can’t move him, will they at least buy him out, so he can possibly go wherever he wants? There has been talk that Golden State would like his services, but even with those rumors floating out there, Lopez won’t be beating down any front-office doors for answers.

“I’m going to let my agent worry about that,’’ Lopez said, when asked about that buyout scenario. “Honestly, I’ve always handled it like that. It’s the best way for me. It keeps my mind fresh, keeps it organized.’’

NOTE: Wayne Selden (knee) and Kris Dunn (pelvic contusion) didn’t practice on Monday, and were considered day-to-day. Dunn actually went to see team doctors, but coach Jim Boylen said he didn’t envision either injury being “a long thing.’’