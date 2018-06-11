Ex-Bull Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump’s North Korea summit

Dennis Rodman traveled to Singapore for the historical summit between President Donald Trump and North Koreas Kim Jong Un, even though Trump said he wasn't invited. | Kim Kwang Hyon/Associated Press

On Monday, former Bulls star Dennis Rodman arrived in Singapore, hours before President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time.

Rodman emerged from the baggage claim area at Changi airport around midnight Monday. He told reporters he wasn’t sure if he would meet Kim in Singapore.

Last week, Rodman said he would “give whatever support is needed” to his “friends” Trump and Kim.

White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations. Trump said last week that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.

He is one of the few westerners to have met the North Korean leader on visits to the capital city Pyongyang.

Rodman, who was a contestant on Donald Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” is one of the only Americans to have met with the North Korean leader.

During his 14 seasons with five teams in the NBA, Rodman won five championships and was named an All-Star twice. Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman was a member of the Bulls from 1995 to 1998.

Contributing: Madeline Kenney