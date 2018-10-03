Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg still searching for right mix without Lauri Markkanen

MILWAUKEE – This Bulls roster is used to receiving body blows.

Year 1 of the rebuild prepared them for that, as they were without core members Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn for significant amounts of time throughout last season.

So now five days removed from the latest gut punch in the form of big man Lauri Markkanen (right elbow sprain) sidelined for possibly two months, let’s just say the grieving process was a quick one.

“I mean yeah [it’s a blow], but it’s always adversity no matter what,’’ third-year guard Denzel Valentine said. “Every year I’ve played on a basketball team something happened, something major happened where you had to overcome it, so you can look at it two ways: You can let it wear you down or you can push through it and try and find ways to get better.’’

That’s what coach Fred Hoiberg’s focus was on Wednesday, as they battled Milwaukee in Game 2 of the preseason.

Life without Markkanen wasn’t the expected route when training camp started, but until the 7-footer is back, it’s their reality.

“Listen, it’s a part of this game, and once it happens you move past it and try and put your team in the best position possible,’’ Hoiberg said on Wednesday. “So once we had our meeting the next day we talked about the combinations we can use to try and make up for his absence.’’

Those combinations were once again on display against the Bucks, with Jabari Parker moving from the three to the four, and Justin Holiday back in the starting lineup.

That doesn’t mean Hoiberg will start the regular season that way, however.

Parker – a natural four – played both forward spots in Milwaukee, and will continue to do that throughout the preseason.

“He’s played obviously a majority of his minutes at the four in the early stages of his career,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s picked up things very quickly at the three-spot, and again he’s going to have to play both with his versatility in being able to play both forward positions. He’s going to have to get reps in both spots. We’ve really liked how he’s handled the four.’’

The one option that Hoiberg will not explore just yet is moving Bobby Portis from his key bench spot to the starting rotation, especially if Holiday battles further inconsistencies.

Hoiberg wants energy off the bench and Portis supplies that, and then some.

“Not to say that it’s going to be exclusively how we handle [Markkanen’s absence], but we liked how it worked out [so far],’’ Hoiberg said.

Markkanen’s not the only injury they’re dealing with, either. Valentine is still sidelined with a sprained left ankle, and is hoping to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“Just conditioning right now, lifting, and then we’ll take our steps and get on the court a little bit, start touching the ball later on this week and see where I’m at,’’ Valentine said. “But no rush at all. I want to come back 100 percent and be ready to go.’’

But at full strength or not, Hoiberg reiterated there was no room to feel sorry for themselves.

“You didn’t see anyone come in sulking or hanging their heads after we found out that Lauri would miss an extended period of time,’’ Hoiberg said.