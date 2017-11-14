Bulls make changes in the lineup, but Portis-Mirotic remains the same

There were changes surrounding the Bulls on Tuesday.

Just not the changes the entire organization has been holding its breath to see take place.

Nikola Mirotic was once again at the practice facility while his teammates took the court of the Advocate Center, and once again had Bobby Portis on silent mode.

“Obviously Niko and Bobby have not talked,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the drawn-out drama. “Bobby talked about that [Monday]. Niko has had interaction with other players and we’ll continue to work on it. Niko will continue to come in here and get his work in. Continue to ramp up his workload and hopefully be cleared for more on court activity soon. To this point, no, there’s been no communication with Bobby and Niko.’’

Not the progress that was hoped for after VP of basketball operations John Paxson made it very clear on Monday that Mirotic has been asked to be around his teammates more often, with the hope that would eventually simmer the cold war.

Instead, it’s everyone else having to answer questions about Portis sending Mirotic to the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion after punching him in an Oct. 17 practice altercation.

“I’m trying to be,’’ veteran Robin Lopez said, when asked if it’s been tough to be a team leader throughout this on-going ordeal. “It’s a bit of a difficult situation, something I haven’t dealt with before. Like you said, both of those guys are my guys. I have both their best interest at heart. I’m going to do what I can to help both of them. But also, I’ve got to help the team. We’ve got to play basketball.’’

Lopez seemed to grow so tired of the questioning that when he was asked if he would be willing to orchestrate the sit-down between the two, he replied, “Nobody’s approached me to do anything like that. I’ve talked to both of them individually, just as a friend, just as an open ear.

“You’re speaking in hypotheticals. I don’t know, that’s hard for me to say.’’

Hoiberg offered up even less, and at one point when he was asked about being part of locker rooms where players possibly couldn’t stand talking to each other, said, “Guys, I’m gonna get our team ready to play a basketball game,’’ all but ending the media session.

As far as that game he was getting them ready to play, no easy task, as the Bulls head to Oklahoma City to face a Thunder team that already beat them, 101-69, earlier this season.

They will do so without Justin Holiday, who will stay back because of the birth of his first child late Monday night.

That means Hoiberg will give Kris Dunn his first start as a Bull, while Jerian Grant will slide over to the two-guard spot. Lauri Markkanen (left ankle) practiced Tuesday and is expected to start, but there could be a change at the three, with Denzel Valentine getting a long look to start over Paul Zipser.

Lopez remains the only constant, starting in the middle, as well as remaining the voice of reason in the Portis-Mirotic drama.

“It’s a very difficult situation, obviously,’’ Lopez said. “I didn’t pick up on any awkwardness [with both in the facility at the same time]. I think guys are coming in there focused on basketball. They’re focused on helping the team out as much as possible.’’