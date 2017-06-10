Bulls, NBA announce new bag policy for fans to heighten security

The Bulls and the NBA have announced a new policy to discourage fans from bringing bags to games in order to heighten security.

The league’s new policy prohibits all backpacks and hard-sided bags, along with any other bags — including briefcases, luggage, purses and diaper bags — that are larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches in size.

Fashion backpack purses and single-compartment drawstring bags will be permitted at the United Center. All approved bags will be inspected at the entrances, and the United Center is unable to check or store prohibited items during the game.

The Bulls emphasized that these specific guidelines are for home games and fans should check other team’s websites before attending games on the road.

The Bulls begin the 2017-18 home season on Oct. 21 at the United Center. |

Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images

The Bulls open the season Oct. 17 in Toronto. The team’s home opener will be Oct. 21 vs. Spurs.