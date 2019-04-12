Position breakdown: Big Baller Brand and Lonzo Ball moving to lead guard?

There will be a new point guard for the Bulls next season.

There’s absolutely no secret about that.

Whether that comes through the draft if the Bulls were to get lucky and hit on the No. 2 pick, grabbing Ja Morant, or whether they just hit the market – either with a trade or free agency, the Kris Dunn ship has sailed.

That doesn’t mean Dunn won’t be on the roster, but if he’s the starter opening night a lot of their offseason plans went very wrong.

“We have not given up on Kris,’’ vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said of the point guard situation and Dunn. “I think he has defensive abilities. But we have to get better at that position, there’s absolutely no question in my mind. He has an opportunity this summer to improve his game, come back with the mindset of being a true push guard, getting us to play with pace. I do see our starting lineup with three legitimate 3-point shooters in Zach [LaVine], Lauri [Markkanen] and Otto [Porter], [so] a point guard who can get those guys opportunities will be a priority.

“Kris is going to have opportunity because he’s under contract, but we understand as an organization that’s a position that if we’re to make a step in the right direction, that we’re going to have to address. No beating around the bush on that one.’’

So what bush do they beat?

The draft lottery on May 14 will start the domino effect. If the Bulls jump up to two or three, they will be players for Morant. If they hold steady at four or drop lower that’s when things could get interesting.

According to one NBA executive, the Bulls and Lakers did start initial conversations on point guard Lonzo Ball shortly after the Ball camp made it public that the Bulls would be one of his desired destinations if Los Angeles were to move him.

Could the No. 4 pick overall and a package with Dunn be enough to pry Ball loose?

He would be the perfect fit for what they’re looking for, with an ability to push the ball with pace, play-make, and also play defense – he finished the season 7th among point guards in defensive RPM [Real Plus-Minus].

If they have to explore an upgrade at the point through free agency, Patrick Beverley checks a lot of boxes, but also is likely to come with a price tag the Bulls aren’t willing to dish out.

The organization will have about $20 million in cap room to spend, and want to add a veteran shooter to come off the off the bench as well, so Beverley and the likes of a Ricky Rubio or Darren Collison could be too pricey. That means a visit to the next tier of point guard, but still identifying guys that can play-make and play some defense.

Hello Cory Joseph.

The Indiana point guard finished fourth in defensive RPM, and came off the bench with an ability to run a team.

One other option to keep an eye on, according to one scout, the Bulls took a lot of interest in the Detroit roster.

They loved Wayne Ellington’s ability to shoot from beyond the three-point line, as well as Ish Smith’s ability to run a team.

WHAT THE BULLS HAVE: Dunn, LaVine, Ryan Arcidiacono, Antonio Blakeney, Shaq Harrison, Walt Lemon, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Denzel Valentine.

WHO COULB BE ON THE MOVE: Dunn, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lemon, Arcidiacono.

THE DRAFT: Morant will be a no-brainer, but the Bulls have also done their homework on Darius Garland and are expected to bring him in for a private workout.

FREE AGENCY: If the price is too high for Beverley – a real possibility – keep an eye on Joseph or Smith.

WILDCARD: Big Baller Brand – or what’s left of it – relocating to Chicago with the Bulls and Lakers making a draft night trade.