Bulls point guard Kris Dunn not backing down to anyone, including Blake Griffin

DETROIT – These games still matter to Kris Dunn.

Yes, the seventh loss in the last nine games on Friday hurt, but it wasn’t because of lack of fight from the Bulls starting point guard.

Ask Blake Griffin.

It was in the third quarter of the eventual 99-83 loss to the Pistons that Griffin and Dunn were tangled up, and exchanged some contact. Griffin said something to Dunn, and the second-year player immediately got right into his ear, making sure that Griffin knew there would be repercussions if his actions continued.

“It doesn’t matter if it was Blake or not,’’ Dunn said after the game. “I’m not backing down from nobody. At the end of the day I’m a man, and I felt like he bumped me a couple times during the game and I’m not just going to let that slide. So no harm by it, but I just had to let him know that we’re not going to keep doing that the whole game.

“Oh yeah, I’m still fighting. This matters to me. For sure, for sure. I remember when I didn’t get a lot of playing time [last year]. I’m not taking none of this for granted. These minutes mean something. I’m in a great spot this year, and very appreciative of the role that I’m in. I’m fighting every possession.’’

And for the first quarter, Dunn wasn’t alone.

The Bulls (22-43) looked like these two games in Detroit and Atlanta were going to be a business trip, and they were going to be handled as such, jumping out to a 26-21 lead.

They even had a familiar look to them, starting both Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday in the wake of the NBA’s league office not real thrilled that both veterans had been mostly inactive since the All-Star Game.

Lopez wasted very little time making his presence felt, going 4-for-4 from the field, as well as hitting a three-pointer.

Considering all the recent down-time Lopez has had, the three-pointer was actually being worked on.

“It was nice to see that go down,’’ Lopez said of his long-range shot. “I’ve been practicing that shot, and my teammates and the coaching staff have confidence in me.’’

By the second quarter, however, Detroit woke up and took a 49-47 lead into the locker room, and by the second half the bottom fell out for the Bulls.

The Bulls were outscored 24-15 in the third, shooting just 6-for-25 (24 percent) from the field, and then in the fourth they shot 33 percent from the field, but allowed the Pistons to shoot 53 percent in the final 12 minutes.

While the Bulls were led by 17 points from Cameron Payne and Dunn’s 13, Bobby Portis had an awful night, going 1-for-10 from the field and having four turnovers.

Zach LaVine wasn’t far off on the awful meter either, finishing with eight points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Not only did LaVine look frustrated with his own performance, but the lack of calls going his way by the officials.

“Yeah, I’m frustrated, but can’t say too much about the refs in the media, so just leave it at that,’’ LaVine said. “It’s frustrating at times, but didn’t go my way.’’

The Bulls will play the Hawks Sunday in Atlanta, and with just 17 games left, Dunn wants to make sure that he’s not the only one out there with some fight.

“I’m not real concerned with this group doing that,’’ Dunn said. “We’ve got young players in here, good guys. We’ve got a lot of talent. Just keep going hard, keep giving that good effort.’’