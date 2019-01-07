Bulls remain a dumping ground for bad players, acquiring Michael Carter-Williams

The ugly side of the rebuild again showed up on Monday, as the Bulls remain a dumping ground for bad contracts and failing players.

A source confirmed that MarShon Brooks, who came over in the Justin Holiday trade to Memphis, will be waived today, and then the Bulls will send a conditional second-round pick to Houston for cash and Michael Carter-Williams’ second go-around with the team.

This will be a much shorter stint for Carter-Williams, however, with the Bulls expected to waive him by this evening to get the roster down to 15 once again.