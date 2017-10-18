Bulls suspend Bobby Portis for 8 games after altercation with Mirotic

The Bulls are having problems even before their season opener in Toronto Thursday.

The Bulls announced Wednesday that Bobby Portis is suspended for eight games after an altercation in Tuesday’s practice sent Nikola Mirotic to the hospital.

“Bobby Portis is not a bad person,” John Paxson said Wednesday. “He’s a good kid but he made a mistake.”

According to multiple witnesses, Portis and Mirotic had a heated confrontation in practice, resulting in an apparent shoving match. Portis, however, took it a step further, landing what was deemed a “sucker punch” to Mirotic’s face.

Mirotic, 26, was taken to a hospital and, according to the Bulls, suffered a concussion as well as several broken bones in his face that will require surgery once the swelling goes down.

“We anticipate Niko being out 4-6 weeks, but needs to clear concussion protocol,” Paxson said.

With both Portis and Mirotic sidelined, rookie Lauri Markkanen will likely start as a power forward for the Bulls opener against the Raptors on Thursday.

