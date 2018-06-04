Bulls work out Wendell Carter Jr. and Mikal Bridges as the NBA Draft draws near

Wendell Carter Jr. had some explaining to do.

Rightfully so.

The former Duke big man started his workout tour with the Bulls on Monday, and that also meant again going on the defensive of why he was overshadowed in his own college program by Marvin Bagley III, as well as justifying the possibility of spending a top 10 pick on him in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I think even my teammates, all my teammates weren’t able to show all their strengths,’’ Carter said of his time at Duke. “That’s just the college life. You buy into whatever college you go to, and you do whatever you got to do to help the team win. I think – not even speaking for myself but all my teammates – we’re going to be able to show a lot more that we can do at the next level with spacing on the floor.

“Frankly, it’s the NBA. It’s one-on-one, it’s not no zone like we were playing. There’s a lot more space on the floor.’’

OK, fine.

But should the Bulls buy into that and be willing to sink the No. 7 overall pick in a player that had very few dominant moments at the college level?

Bagley III had dominant moments. That’s why he will likely be gone by the third pick. Carter was nothing more than a frontcourt Robin to Bagley’s Batman, averaging 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds, and scoring over 20 points in just four games.

And putting up a college career-best 27 points against the likes of Evansville doesn’t exactly scream “pick me, pick me.’’

Yes, Carter can rebound, and at 6-foot-10, 250-plus pounds takes up room in the paint, but he feels like a player worthy of gambling on mid-first round. Not top 10.

Carter wasn’t hearing that, doing his best self-promotion after his workout at the Advocate Center.

“I take a lot of pride in rebounding,’’ Carter said. “I don’t like for people to out-rebound me. I just fight. I’m a great teammate, and that comes to being a great cheerleader on the bench or setting a great pick for one of my teammates to get open. I think I’m good at all the intangibles, the little things that a lot of fans might not recognize but a lot of coaches do.’’

Maybe so, but the debate on Carter is alive and well.

According to a source, there is still a huge divide within the front office on Carter at No. 7, and that was even after his workout.

“I see myself fitting in with every team that I’m ranging for,’’ Carter said. “I’m hearing three [overall] from all the way to 11, 12, 13.’’

Unfortunately for Carter, the Bulls have to feel like he can fit in with them.

Kind of like small forward Mikal Bridges does, who was the second player the Bulls worked out Monday.

The Villanova standout checks a lot of the boxes for the Bulls on the both the offensive and defensive ends, but more importantly fills a huge vacancy they have in their starting lineup, being a small forward.

Even more intriguing, has a similar mindset as a young Jimmy Butler, working his way up from an overlooked high school prospect to a college player who built his game through defense first.

“I take a lot of pride in it, so I’m never going to relax on the defensive end,’’ Bridges said. “That’s where I started off as a player when I was in college. Just start as a defender, and keep progressing as a player every year. Keep doing that.’’