Cubs recall Carl Edwards Jr. after ‘humbling’ month-long stint with AAA Iowa

Carl Edwards Jr. is back with the Cubs after a month in the minors. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Cubs have recalled relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. from AAA Iowa after a “very humbling” one-month stint in the minor leagues.

The team optioned right-hander Dylan Maples to Iowa in order to make room for Edwards Jr., who will be available from the bullpen Monday night when the Cubs take on the Marlins (7:05 p.m. CT, NBCSCH).

Edwards calls demotion “very humbling.” Says “My dad played a huge role (in regaining form). Just went back to ‘hit the mitt.’ “ — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) May 6, 2019

This will be Edwards’ second turn in the big leagues this year after his demotion to the minor leagues on April 6. The right-hander had opened the year on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster after performing well each of the previous two seasons. However, a spring spent tweaking his delivery hit a major snag after MLB ruled his new pitching motion was illegal.

On the field, Edwards’ performance suffered this spring as he allowed six runs while lasting less than two innings over four appearances.

The Cubs pulled the plug in early April by sending Edwards to Iowa to work on his game and regain his confidence, but his issues didn’t entirely end there. Last month, it was reported that MLB was investigating racist abuse targeting Edwards, adding another challenge for the 27-year-old as he weathered one of the most challenges stretches of his career.

Edwards posted a 2.16 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven relief appearances with Iowa. He missed a week in the middle of April with a right hand injury but appears healthy upon his return to the big leagues.