Cubs knocked out of first after blowing two leads in loss to MLB-worst Marlins

A letdown after that month-long climb from last to first, culminating in an emotional sweep of the rival Cardinals to overtake them on Sunday night for first place?

“Absolutely it can happen, and I’ve seen it happen,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said even before a surreal ending and 6-5 loss to the woebegone Marlins on Monday night. “But I want to believe that right now mentally we’re ahead of that.”

The rest of this four-game series might offer a more complete answer.

For now, an inexplicable loss that included two blown leads and an inexplicable ninth-inning gaffe snapped the Cubs’ seven-game winning streak and dropped them back into second place in the National League Central.

Pedro Strop (second from left) failed to record an out in the ninth and blew the save in a 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

“Look how it happened,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose 200th career home run gave the Cubs a quick lead. “We got up 3-0 in the first inning so any sign of a letdown was out the door right away.

“We’re obviously aware that the Marlins aren’t great, but they’ve also been playing competitively,” Rizzo added. “Tip your hat. They beat our closer. It’s not like we came out and laid and egg and played sloppy baseball.”

As much anything, the Cubs’ first loss since April 26 might have served as a reminder on a March-like, 44-degree night of how much time remains in the long season.

Even for an October-tested team looking for a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

“To do what we’ve done in the first place is not easy, and it’s almost equally tough to stay there,” Maddon said. “But the fact that you’ve been there before, and you know the equation, the ingredients, it matters. It matters a lot.”

“You don’t all of a sudden make a comeback like we have and take that for granted and think it’s just going to stick because we did that,” he added. “We know it’s going to require daily work.”

The Cubs led 4-3 before de facto closer Pedro Strop failed to retire a batter in the ninth, walking two, then surrendering a single and a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run.

That’s when left-hander Kyle Ryan took over, quickly gave up the go-ahead run on a grounder, then got Martin Prado to chop a ball nearly over the mound for what should have been an easy out at the plate.

“Just froze,” said Ryan, who gloved the chopper with a leap and immediately looked toward the plate, where Neil Walker then stopped more than halfway down the line.

“I checked him, seen him, and it ran through my mind and froze,” said Ryan, who then turned and threw to first.

Rizzo then threw to third to get Rosell Herrera trying to advance for the final out of the inning – but not before Walked scored what proved to be the decisive run after Kris Bryant homered in the bottom of the inning.

Ryan said he was “a little upset” as he walked off the field.

“Actually I was very upset,” he added. “It’s going to take a little while [to digest].”

It was just the strangest moment of a strange game against the only team in the majors that entered Monday with fewer than 10 wins.

The Cubs drew 10 walks in the game, but only one scored, thanks in large part to four sharply hit balls up the middle that were turned into double plays the Marlins’ middle infield.

Even the personal milestone for Rizzo had the three-time All-Star shaking his head.

“It feels crazy,” said Rizzo – whose 200th was No. 199 of his Cubs career, putting him in sole possession of ninth on the Cubs’ all-time list (next up: Swish Nicholson with 205).

“Just a lot of healthy years that I pride myself in,” he said. “I just want to keep playing at a high level for a long time.”