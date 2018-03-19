Carson Fulmer gives White Sox the kind of outing they — and he — needed to see

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Asked before the White Sox’ 15-2 victory Monday against the Diamondbacks whether it was a big day for right-hander Carson Fulmer, manager Rick Renteria offered a slight correction.

‘‘It’s a good day for Fulmer, actually,’’ he said.

Renteria must have seen Fulmer’s spring ‘‘gem’’ coming, though it’s fair to wonder how he did so. Fulmer, fighting to hold on to his spot in the regular-season rotation, entered the game with an 18.90 ERA in 6⅔ innings.

So what did he do Monday? Four innings, no runs, no hits. He did walk three, raising his spring total to 13, but who’s counting?

White Sox starter Carson Fulmer threw four strong innings against the Diamondbacks. (AP/Matt York)

‘‘I definitely needed that outing,’’ Fulmer said. ‘‘I was able to locate really well [and] was able to slow down when I needed to and make the pitches I needed to make. It’s definitely right where I need to be right now going into the season, and it’s definitely something I can build off of.’’

Fulmer leaned on his fastball, throwing it by hitters — he struck out four — or creating weak contact. He mixed in some cutters and mostly stayed away from the curve he hopes will be an important part of his arsenal during the season.

Did one good day seal the deal for him job-wise? Fulmer said he wasn’t sure.

‘‘We have a lot of competitive pitchers on this staff,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m very lucky to be a part of this rotation that is very competitive with each other. That’s what drives me and pushes me.’’

Friendly rivalry

Last season, Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith essentially split the Sox’ catching duties down the middle. This spring, they’re battling head-to-head for the job of backup to newcomer Welington Castillo.

The three sit side-by-side-by-side in the Sox’ spring clubhouse. Baseball observations and advice flow freely among them.

‘‘Three friends,’’ Narvaez called them.

Which isn’t to say he doesn’t want the job.

‘‘I don’t really worry where I go, [to the minors] or stay, because I think I’m still young enough [26] to keep improving,’’ Narvaez said. ‘‘But, obviously, it’s better to stay.’’

Remember the name

The Sox have signed 17-year-old infielder Jerrick Francees as an international free agent. Why are we talking about this? Because Francees is a real rarity, the first native of Aruba to sign an IFA deal with the organization.

Outfielder Andruw Jones, who hailed from Curacao, was the only player born in the Kingdom of the Netherlands to play for the Sox.

