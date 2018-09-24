Corey Crawford likely won’t start opener, who will be Blackhawks’ No. 3 goalie?

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford listens to questions after NHL hockey training camp at the MB Ice Arena, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Every solo session Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford has participated in with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite is a sign of improvement.

But just because Crawford has continued to progress doesn’t mean he’ll be ready to play anytime soon.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Monday that it “might be stretching it” to consider Crawford to be ready to start opening night in Ottawa on Oct. 4. — especially since the Hawks star goalie hasn’t practiced with the team since his dismal morning skate in Arizona on Feb. 13.

Although Crawford’s workouts have been limited to just him and Waite with no contact and only low-velocity shots, Quenneville believes Crawford is “getting closer to joining his teammates,” and there’s the potential he could unite with them as early as this weekend.

But the Hawks are playing the cautious card when it comes to bringing Crawford back into the fold.

“He’s going to be more than ready before he gets injected into practice,” Quenneville said. “And that’ll probably be the same mindset to play again.”

With Crawford presumably out of the mix for the Hawks’ season opener, the team will look to goalie Cam Ward — a free-agent the Hawks signed to a one-year deal worth $3 million this summer — to start in place of Crawford.

But it’s too early to say whether goalies Collin Delia or Anton Forsberg will covet the Hawks No. 3 goalie spot on their depth chart.

Both Delia and Forsberg have had strong showings at camp thus far. But each brings a different background to the table.

Delia has continued to show solid improvement over the last year. He played the majority of last season with Rockford, posting a 2.72 goals against average and .900 save percentage in 28 regular-season games. Delia shined bright in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a .924 save percentage.

In his preseason debut against the Senators on Friday, Delia stopped 17 of 19 shots. And Quenneville was thoroughly impressed with the 23-year-old’s poise.

“He’s done a real good job,” Quenneville said. “[Last season] was a good year for him as far as getting stabilized and being a pro and getting a lot of net, and did a really good job of getting the in the playoffs last year. He’s coming off a special game the other night, and he can do some pretty neat things.”

On the other hand, the Hawks have Forsberg, who has more experience than Delia and served as Crawford’s main back-up last season.

Forsberg had an inconsistent season for the Hawks, finishing 10-16. But he believes he’s found his balance this summer.

“I feel like last year I had a lot of good games [and] I had a lot of really bad games,” said Forsberg, who had a 2.97 goals against average and .908 save percentage in 35 games for the Hawks last season. “And I feel like I just have to find my consistency.”

So do the Hawks go for the rising prospect or the experienced netminder to be their third-string goalie?

As of now, Quenneville wasn’t ready to rush to conclusions as to who would back-up Ward.

“We’ll see how it all plays out,” Quenneville said. “Those things are going to get answered for us either by performance or time.

“We’re in a winning business, sometimes it’s who’s more deserving. But we know with goalies, time is beneficial. At the same time, if a young kid’s ready to go, we don’t want to get in their way.”

NOTES: Defenseman Gustav Forsling, who had surgery on his wrist this offseason, took to the ice before the Hawks team practice and worked on skating, stick handling and shooting. Quenneville called Forsling’s session conditioning and said he’s still not expected to return until November.