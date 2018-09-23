After special game with brother, Dylan Sikura works to earn spot with Blackhawks

Left wing Dylan Sikura had a small sample size of the NHL last season when he played in the Blackhawks’ final five games after Northeastern University’s came to an end. But it was Friday’s preseason game in Ottawa that was perhaps his most meaningful NHL game yet.

“It was awesome,” Sikura said Sunday of playing with his older brother, Tyler Sikura. “Obviously [it’s] both our childhood dreams to play in the NHL and to do it on the same line it made it pretty special.”

View this post on Instagram Chicago Blackhawks right wing Dylan Sikura (95) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press Special night with the big bro A post shared by Dylan Sikura (@sikky95) on Sep 22, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

Other than the occasional short-stick hockey games in their basement, the Sikuras hadn’t played together since Dylan was in ninth grade and Tyler was in 12th.

But shortly after the game, reality sunk in. Tyler was re-assigned to the Rockford IceHogs, while Dylan survived the Hawks’ second-round of roster cuts.

With Tyler gone, Dylan Sikura has continued to eye the Hawks’ opening-night roster. And he’s making a strong case for it, too.

Sikura has been skating with a lot of confidence at camp. He attributed his “pretty cool, calm” attitude to the fact he has NHL experience.

“Having those five games last year and coming up here just kind of helped with getting to know the systems,” Sikura said.

Sikura has also learned to trust in his own abilities even when things on the surface don’t appear to go his way.

During his freshman season (2014-15) at Northeastern, Sikura had an underwhelming seven points in 25 games.

“First year, [I] struggled a little bit,” Sikura admitted. “Obviously was a big jump coming from the [Ontario Junior Hockey League] back in the Toronto league. But it’s just kind of sticking with it.”

“Trusting the process” worked for Sikura. He continued to get better and finished off his NCAA eligibility on a high note, posting more than 50 points in each of his final two seasons with Northeastern. Last season, Sikura posted 54 points in 35 games for the Huskies and averaged the second-most points per game (1.54) in college hockey.

Sikura hopes his college experience can help him adjust to the NHL.

“At this level, you’re going to go through some ups and downs as well,” Sikura said. “It’s something that I can always date back to and kind of remember the feeling of the tough times I was going through, and hopefully I can just use that as motivation.”

Sikura, a former sixth-round pick, would add youth to the Hawks’ aging group of forwards. Although coach Joel Quenneville shuffled the Hawks lines at Sunday’s practice, Sikura could likely land on the Hawks’ third line as he’s been often skating with center Artem Anisimov there.

Sikura could also be the answer — or at least part of it — for the Hawks’ troublesome power-play. Last week when assistant coach Kevin Dineen ran through power-play drills with two groups, Sikura, who scored the most power-play goals (14) in the NCAA last season, was on the Hawks’ second unit along with forwards Victor Ejdsell, Brandon Saad and Chris Kunitz and defenseman Erik Gustaffsson.

While it’s uncertain whether or not Sikura will break camp with the Hawks, Sikura plans to take each practice one day at a time.

“[I’m] just trying to play hockey and make the team,” Sikura said.

NOTES: Quenneville hinted that goalie Corey Crawford could join the team in practice this week, which would be his first time since February. Crawford, who still has lingering symptoms from a concussion he suffered last year, has continued to show improvement during his one-on-one sessions with goalie coach Jimmy Waite, and Sunday’s work out was no different. He appeared to be moving better in the crease as Waite upped the tempo.

† Quenneville mixed up the Hawks’ lines at practice. Forward Dominik Kahun replaced Kunitz on the Hawks’ top line that consists of Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat. Another notable change was the fact Quenneville pushed Saad down to the third line and replaced him by putting Nick Schmaltz on the wing and having Anisimov at center.