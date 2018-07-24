Bulls announce five-game preseason schedule as Niko Mirotic comes back to town

The Bulls announced their five-game preseason schedule on Tuesday, which includes three home games at the United Center.

After the preseason home opener against former Bull Nikola Mirotic and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sept. 30, the Bulls will travel to Milwaukee on Oct. 3, and Charlotte on Oct. 8. They will then conclude the final two games back at the UC, hosting Indiana on Oct. 10, and Denver on Oct. 12.

All five games will be broadcast on NBCSportsChicago, as well as on WSCR AM 670, and can also be streamed live on NBCSportsChicago.com.