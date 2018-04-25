Chicago Dogs hitting coach has White Sox ties

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, high-fives first base coach Daryl Boston after hitting a single during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Friday, May 5, 2017. | Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Chicago Dogs announced Wednesday their new coaching staff for team’s inaugural season this summer and one of the members has ties to the White Sox.

The Dogs, who are the newest member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, named D.J. Boston the club’s first-ever hitting coach. Boston’s brother, Daryl Boston, is currently the first base coach for Chicago’s South Side team.

D.J. Boston joins the Dogs with his five years of coaching experience. He also played 14 years of in the minor league.

Dogs manager Butch Hobson also named Stan Cliburn his bench coach and former first-round MLB draft pick, Reggie Harris, as his pitching coach.

Cliburn has 20 years of minor-league coaching experience. He most recently spent the last three years managing the New Britain Bees of the Independent Atlantic League.

Harris had a lengthy playing career hopping between the minor and major leagues. Despite being selected in the first round of the 1987 draft by the Red Sox, Harris didn’t make it to the majors until 1990 when he was with the Athletics. The right-hander pitched in 86 games over a six-year span finishing with a 2-3 record and a .491 ERA.

“I’m thrilled to have such knowledgeable, hard working and talented individuals make up the coaching staff for our inaugural season,” Hobson said. “Their leadership and skills will help bring The Chicago Dogs to the forefront of minor league baseball.”

The Dogs have their season debut May 18 on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. They’re host their home opener May 25 at Impact Field in Rosemont.

Fans interested in touring the new facility will have the opportunity to do so May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.