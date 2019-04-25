Chicago Sky sign ex-Marquette star Allazia Blockton to training-camp contract

The Chicago Sky on Thursday signed former Marquette star Allazia Blockton to a training-camp contract, the team announced Thursday.

Blockton, a 6-foot guard who wasn’t drafted in the the WNBA draft earlier this month, is the all-time leading scorer at Marquette with 2,204 career points. Last season, she averaged 14.3 points per game and was named Big East Sixth Woman of the Year award for the second consecutive season.

General manager and coach Jame Wade feels Blockton has a high level of talent and is optimistic that she could earn herself a spot on the team’s opening roster.

“We feel like Allazia is a player that could’ve easily been drafted,” Wade said in a statement. “We love her versatility and length. We look forward to seeing her compete for a roster spot.”

The Sky are expected to max out their training-camp roster at 18 before it opens May 5. The team is also anticipating that Gabby Williams, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Astou Ndour will arrive to camp a few days late due to oversea commitments.