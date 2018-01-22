CNN anchor Jake Tapper calls Patriots a ‘cheating team’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out the Patriots for being “cheaters.”

During an interview with CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on Monday, Tapper was reminiscing about being at Lincoln Financial Field with his father Sunday night to watch the Eagles win the NFC title and advance to the Super Bowl.

I want to thank the @Eagles for inviting me and my pop, who turns 78 this year, to that AMAZING game last night. (Some Queen Village/South Philly parents out there know him as Dr. Tapper, their kids’ pediatrician.) A wonderful father-son experience/memory. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fm813Gfprd — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2018

Tapper, who calls himself a lifelong Eagles fan, changed tones when Baldwin said she would root for the Eagles despite her loyalty to the Atlanta Falcons. She briefly mentioned last year’s Super Bowl before Tapper sounded off against the Patriots’ “strategy.”

“The Patriots are cheaters, Brooke. The Patriots cheat,” Tapper said. “This is just a fact as established by investigations. They’re a cheating team … The facts speak for themselves.”

The investigations Tapper was referring to are known as “Spygate” and “Deflategate.”

Spygate was a 2007 incident when the Patriots were caught and disciplined for videotaping the Jets’ defensive coaches’ signals from an unauthorized location. Deflategate grew into a huge controversy after the Patriots were accused of deliberately under-inflated footballs used in their victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game in the 2014-15 playoffs.

You can watch the video clip below: