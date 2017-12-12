Contract language could cost Cubs’ Tyler Chatwood award eligibility

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – If Tyler Chatwood thought winning a Cy Young Award pitching at Coors Field was tough, he might find that an even steeper climb at Wrigley Field – thanks to language in his newly signed, three-year contract with the Cubs.

Because of escalator clauses in the $38 million deal based on receiving even single Cy Young votes in either 2018 or 2019, the Baseball Writers Association of America resolved on Tuesday to consider making him ineligible for its National League Cy Young Award if the language isn’t changed or removed.

It’s considered an issue of gross conflict of interest for writers who vote for the award.

The issue isn’t new to Cubs president Theo Epstein, who as general manager of the Red Sox in 2007 agreed to a similar clause with Curt Schilling.

The BBWAA voted at that time to make Schilling ineligible, which, in turn, raised vigorous blowback from the players’ union. Discussions between the players union, commissioner’s office and BBWAA resulted in the formal ban being rescinded and informal assurances from the union and MLB that such clauses would no longer be allowed.

Although not formally written into MLB or BBWAA rules, the standard is considered the “Schilling precedent” by the writers’ organization.

Chatwood’s contract increases his 2020 salary from its $13 million base to $15 million if he receives even one Cy Young vote in either 2018 or ’19 – to $17 million if he receives even one vote in both years.

This is believed to be the first recurrence of such contract language.

Epstein did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday morning.

At its annual December meeting Tuesday, the BBWAA voted to empower its executive board to meet with MLB and players’ union officials, including Chatwood’s agent, and to make Chatwood ineligible for the Cy Young if the language remains in his contract.

The MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards are independent BBWAA awards determined by 30-member voting panels in each league annually.

Acceptable contract language traditionally has included performance bonuses for winning such awards or specific high-ranking finishes in the voting totals.

Chatwood, 27, was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA for the Rockies last season. He’s 40-46 with a 4.31 ERA in 113 career starts and 17 relief appearances.

