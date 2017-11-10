Core issue: How deep will the Cubs reach to address pitching needs?

With all due respect to Addison Russell, would the Cubs consider switching him with Javy Baez and make Baez the everyday shortstop – given the latter’s arm strength and how good Baez looked at short in extended time this year while Russell was on the disabled list?

The question to Theo Epstein went something like that the day after the Cubs were eliminated from the playoffs last month.

In recent years – even before Russell debuted in 2015 – that question might have been quickly dismissed by anybody in the front office.

But the fact Epstein, the team president, engaged the topic not only spoke of Baez’s growth but also offered insight into at least the fluid nature of the roster – even among core players – as the Cubs mark the unofficial start of their offseason with the start of the general managers meetings Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Cubs middle infielders Addison Russell and Javy Baez.

“I’d be lying if I said those conversations don’t come up from time to time, either informally in the locker room or strategically behind the scenes,” Epstein said of the Baez-Russell question. “There’s not one person in the organization who’s pounding the table to make the switch, or at least who will voice that opinion.

“But there’s also no one in the organization who isn’t sort of thrilled when Javy’s at shortstop and intrigued by what he could do on an everyday basis.”

That’s not to suggest the Cubs enter the winter trading season shopping Russell.

“Addy’s a special player, too,” Epstein added. “And if you look at his defensive rankings compared to other shortstops out there, he’s a special defensive shortstop in his own right. The current thinking – [manager] Joe [Maddon’s] strong belief – is we’re better with Addy at short and Javy at second, when they’re both on the field, and that we’re typically better when they’re both on the field.”

Whether they switch middle-infield spots anytime soon – or even whether both are still are on the roster next season – the discussion alone underscores the kind of transformative offseason it could be for the most successful Cubs core since Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance.

Barely 12 months since their first World Series championship in 108 years, the Cubs already have turned over nearly the entire coaching staff and have been clear about their willingness to trade off the big-league hitting roster to address sizeable holes up and down the pitching roster.

Jason Heyward and the next six years of that $184 million contract aren’t going anywhere anytime soon (amateur rumor mongering involving the Giants notwithstanding).

The valuable trade pieces are the high-upside younger hitters – such as switch-hitting, defensively versatile Ian Happ or heady, good-hitting catcher Victor Caratini (a rookie with no starting job behind the plate to win for years because of Willson Contreras).

Or outfielder Albert Almora Jr.? Kyle Schwarber?

Or even Russell – an All-Star in 2016?

The Cubs aren’t eager to move any of their young hitting talent. Schwarber, for instance, has unusual power and the continued faith of the front office, which long has viewed him as a potential long-term clubhouse leader.

But six years into the current regime, the pitching pipeline in the farm system has yet to produce a reliable flow (in part because of draft strategy).

And they need to add at least two starting pitchers this winter – and three or more relievers – to have a chance to keep up with the likes of the Dodgers, Nationals and Astros going forward.

With one eye on a heftier free agent class next year, the Cubs will look at free agent starters such as Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn and relievers such as Brandon Morrow.

But trade talks are expected to be at least as big a part of the winter as free agent pursuits.

Which makes it a core issue for the offseason.

“We’re going into the offseason prepared to make some tough choices and execute on them,” Epstein said, “and keeping an open mind to anything is appropriate under the circumstances.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com