Corey Crawford’s absence looms large as goaltending woes plague Blackhawks

Every team has off nights. Every defenseman has lapses. Every forward gets caught cherry-picking. But during the five years of the Blackhawks’ peak, from the lockout-shortened 2013 season through last season’s 50-win campaign, there was always someone in net who could bail them out. Corey Crawford has been one of the league’s top goalies for years, and the Hawks were spoiled by brilliant backups — Ray Emery, Antti Raanta and Scott Darling — who put up even better numbers in smaller sample sizes. It was an embarrassment of riches.

Through those five seasons, the Hawks gave up the second-fewest goals per game in the league (a stout and deep defense surely helped), and had a stellar .917 save percentage as a team.

This year, the Hawks are getting a sense of how the other half lives. And the numbers are brutal.

The Hawks have given up at least five goals in five straight games, and 13 times in the 40 games since Crawford was hurt. Forsberg, J-F Berube and Jeff Glass have combined to post a putrid .899 save percentage (Crawford was at .929). Forsberg has been pulled six times in 28 starts. Berube has been pulled twice in 10 starts. In all, Joel Quenneville has had to yank his goalie in 10 of 75 games.

Anton Forsberg is 9-16-3 with a . 905 save percentage this season. (AP Photo)

Never mind a No. 1 goalie. The Hawks don’t even have a No. 2 at this point. And the reality is they’ll need to strongly consider using some of their considerable cap space this summer to sign a goalie. Especially if they’re not 100-percent certain what Crawford’s long-term status is.

“We talk about what we give up — not being out there for either chances or goals against,” Quenneville said. “You’ve all got to assume some responsibilities. You can’t point the fingers at just the goalies.”

That’s true, and a porous defense and a host of young forwards certainly share some of the blame. But when it comes down to it, the Hawks simply aren’t getting NHL-caliber goaltending.

Forsberg is just as disappointed as everyone else. He came to the Hawks highly touted, an AHL champion who was far more than just a throw-in as part of the Artemi Panarin-Brandon Saad trade last June. He started off fine, but has struggled mightily since Crawford’s injury, unable to take control of the net for any significant stretch of time.

Forsberg came to the Hawks with a reputation as fundamentally sound, but prone to confidence issues. This season hasn’t changed that.

“I feel like I’ve had good games, and I’ve had bad games,” Forsberg said. “I’ve been a little too inconsistent. Its hard for the confidence when you can’t get on a streak. I feel like I’ve had one or two really good games, and start building confidence, and then a bad game shows up and you’re back where you started.”

The half-dozen early exits haven’t helped.

“Obviously, it’s nagging at me a little bit,” he said. “But I try to put it behind me. And most of the times I’ve gotten pulled, I put up a pretty good performance the next game. I feel like I’ve moved on pretty good. But the bad part of my game this year is the bad games have been way too bad. I haven’t even given the team a chance to win.”

Until the bottom fell out of the season in February, the Hawks had plenty of confidence in their goaltending, even without Crawford. These days, that confidence isn’t there. But no coach or skater is ever going to throw his own goalie under the bus, so there’s been more talk lately about what the Hawks can do as a team to bail out their goalies a little more.

Because while Forsberg and Berube have been giving up soft goals far too often, they’ve also been hung out to dry far too often.

“It’s something we’re working on,” Nick Schmaltz said. “We talk about it every day, where we try to limit other teams’ chances. Whether we’re not coming back hard enough, or turning pucks over at the blue line, I think we can do a better of job of that. Minimizing those odd-man rushes definitely will help us.”

