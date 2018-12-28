Blackhawks have no timetable for G Corey Crawford’s return from concussion

The Blackhawks are optimistic about goalie Corey Crawford returning from a concussion, but there’s no expectation of when that will be.

He’s been around the team at times, but hasn’t taken the ice for practices or morning skates. Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton has been quiet on Crawford’s situation other than saying this week he anticipates he’ll play once he’s medically cleared. He’s eligible to come off Injured Reserve at any time.

Colliton and Crawford have texted occasionally, but Colliton’s history with concussions — they ended his career at 28 — taught him that it’s best to give his player space.

“There’s no timeframe,” Colliton said after this morning’s practice at MB Ice Arena. “You get better when you get better. And putting pressure, or me asking him every day how he’s feeling, that serves no purpose.

*** BESTPIX *** ANAHEIM, CA - DECEMBER 05: Corey Crawford #50, Artem Anisimov #15 and John Hayden #40 of the Chicago Blackhawks defend against a shot on goal by Ondrej Kase #25 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of a game at Honda Center on December 5, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220716

“When he feels better, I’ll know. Then we’ll proceed accordingly.”

Crawford went on IR after a collision at the net Dec. 16. The crash knocked him back and he hit the back of his head on a goalpost.

A year earlier, a concussion shut him down for the remainder of the season and he missed 47 games.

The Hawks are playing Cam Ward and Collin Delia while they wait on Crawford. Delia stopped 46 of 48 shots in Thursday’s win over Minnesota, making him the favorite to start Saturday at Colorado.