Cubs’ Addison Russell makes adjustments to play through finger issue

CINCINNATI – Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the lineup Saturday after missing a day because of a sore finger he aggravated on a swing in Thursday’s game.

It’s the same left middle finger he injured on a swing in New York on June 3, and he expects it to be a season-long issue to manage because of lingering damage in the knuckle.

The injury actually included a fracture that has since healed, he said.

Russell bats with the middle finger taped to the index finger on the outside of his batting glove. He uses his fielding glove normally.

“It was definitely an adjustment,” he said. “It’s uncomfortable at first, but once you take enough swings, it’s almost like it becomes second nature.”

It hasn’t seemed to have any negative impact. Russell was 11-for-36 (.306) with five walks, two doubles and a homer since taking four days off after the injury entering Saturday’s game – validating his decision to play rather than go on the 10-day disabled list.

“I felt like I didn’t need to. I was really confident how my finger was feeling each day,” he said.

It’s still sensitive. And swings like Thursday’s, when the finger got jammed again on his follow-through, can make it swell again into the next day, like Friday.

“It’s going to be a six-month thing to where I feel comfortable again,” he said. “That’s what the doctor said. But you just keep playing. There’s probably going to be some days where it flares up. We’ll just manage it from there.”