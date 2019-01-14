Cubs hire ex-pitcher, Yale grad Craig Breslow as strategist

The Cubs roster doesn’t look any better than it did when the season ended, but the front office might be a little smarter with the hiring, announced Monday, of former big-league pitcher Craig Breslow.

Breslow, a Yale graduate with a degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, is the Cubs’ new director of strategic initiatives for baseball operations, assuming some duties that had been shared by other front office personnel.

The job entails helping to “evaluate and implement data-based processes throughout all facets of baseball operations” and support the organization’s pitching infrastructure.

Breslow, 38, pitched in the majors for seven teams over a 12-year career that included a World Series championship with the Red Sox in 2013.

Breslow with Cleveland in 2017.

The left-hander made 33 minor-league appearances for the Blue Jays last season.